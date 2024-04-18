LGI Healthcare and Cegid join forces to advance healthcare innovation in Canada

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Cegid, a leader in cloud business management solutions for professionals in Human Resources. This collaboration delivers a fully integrated payroll, scheduling, and talent management solution for a comprehensive end-to-end user experience.

This partnership brings together the strength of LGI's payroll and scheduling solution with Cegid's advanced talent management capabilities to deliver a solution tailored to meet the stringent requirements of healthcare facilities. The integration will streamline processes, improve efficiency, and empower users to make more informed decisions.

"At LGI we're always striving to provide our customers with innovative solutions that exceed their expectations," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering value to our customers. Together, we're unlocking new possibilities and providing users with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive market."

"This partnership with LGI isn't just about integration; it's about bringing innovation together" said Marc-André Nataf, CEO of Cegid North America. "In a very tense and challenging environment for healthcare professionals, our ambition is to provide technologies to help organizations rethink work experience in a sector where, more than ever, HR challenges are strategic."

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

About Cegid

Cegid is a leader in cloud business management solutions for finance (cash-flow, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide.

