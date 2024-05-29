LGI Healthcare and Olah Join Forces to Provide Data Management Solutions Powered by Robotic Process Automation

BOSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions (LGI), a leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Olah Healthcare Technology, a renowned expert in data archiving services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of data management, combining leading robotic process automation (RPA) technology with comprehensive data archiving expertise.

With the exponential growth of data volumes in healthcare, the need for effective data archiving and conversion solutions have never been greater. Traditional methods often prove to be time-consuming, resource-intensive, and prone to errors. Through this partnership, LGI and Olah address these challenges by offering a seamless, automated, end-to-end approach to data archiving and conversion that is efficient, reliable, and scalable.

"Our partnership with Olah represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower healthcare organizations with transformative automation solutions," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO at LGI. "By integrating our RPA technology with Olah's expertise in data archiving, we are providing businesses with a powerful solution to streamline their data management processes and drive operational efficiency."

"Olah is delighted to partner with LGI Healthcare Solutions to deliver innovative data archiving and conversion solutions powered by automation," said Chad Hill, CEO of Olah. "This partnership will bolster our capabilities, allowing us to enhance the speed and accuracy of our client's conversion processes, ultimately delivering greater value. We are committed to equipping businesses with the tools they need to efficiently navigate the complexities of data archiving and conversion, unlocking new opportunities for growth."

Together, LGI and Olah are poised to improve the data management landscape, offering businesses a comprehensive solution that tackles both data archiving and conversion needs. As organizations continue to grapple with the challenges of data proliferation, this partnership provides a compelling answer to their evolving needs.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

About Olah Healthcare Technology

Olah makes it easy for health systems to let go of old applications without letting go of the information inside them. For over 20 years, Olah has been removing the problems associated with archiving, including cost, time, and decision-making complexities. As KLAS, Gartner, and Black Book will attest - Olah is the top-rated choice for addressing your entire pile of applications.

