LGI Mortgage Solutions, joint venture between loanDepot and LGI Homes, Now Serving Customers in Arizona, Colorado and Florida

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LGI Mortgage Solutions, the joint venture formed by loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender and LGI Homes, Inc., one of the fastest growing home builders in the nation, is now offering full-service, residential mortgage solutions and personalized service in Arizona, Colorado and Florida. The company has plans to expand into ten additional states—Georgia, Tennessee, New Mexico, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Alabama—during the first quarter of 2022, with six additional states coming online later in the year.

"As a national preferred lender with LGI Homes since 2015, we know the quality of work and high-level of service the company provides," said Dan Peña, loanDepot executive vice president of national joint ventures. "Launching LGI Mortgage Solutions allows loanDepot to expand our relationship and service the financial needs of LGI Homes' customers, streamlining the home financing process to make the dream of homeownership a reality for even more individuals and families across the country."

LGI Mortgage Solutions also expands loanDepot's footprint in the purchase mortgage market and is an important part of the company's unique channel diversification strategy.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes is known for its well-crafted homes and simplified buying process. The company focuses on customer feedback to ensure that they are continuously offering an outstanding product and exceptional customer service. Named the Builder of the Year in 2016 by Professional Builder Magazine, LGI Homes focuses on customer care, integrity, ethical behavior, loyalty, efficiency and profitability to ensure a consistent outstanding experience for its home buyers.

"Working exclusively with loanDepot through this joint venture ensures that our customers will enjoy an exceptional homebuying experience from first visit through loan close," said Mike Snider, LGI Homes president and chief operating officer. "Backed by two best-in-class companies with well-matched values and quality standards, LGI Mortgage Solutions will deliver competitive rates, superior customer service, and a transparent, streamlined mortgage process enabling industry-leading customer service and a stress-free lending experience for LGI customers."

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

