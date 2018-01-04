LG's Award-Winning 4K UHD Projector To Debut At CES 2018

"LG's first-ever 4K UHD projector represents the pinnacle of innovation in the portable entertainment market," said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Offering superb brightness coupled with a design that offers true versatility, the new HU80KA will lead the way in changing how consumers enjoy 4K content in their home and on the go."

Traditionally, 4K projectors have been heavy, expensive and difficult to install within the home. Addressing these drawbacks, LG engineers and designers took on the challenge of downsizing the 4K UHD projector without sacrificing image quality. The result was an affordable yet premium device roughly half the size of competing 4K projectors. LG's 4K UHD projector promises superb cinematic experiences thanks to its excellent 4K picture quality and portability, enabling users to create a true movie environment in any room of the house.

LG's 4K UHD projector can create a 150-inch screen at an amazing 2,500 lumens—LG's brightest projector. What's more, the LG 4K UHD projector also supports HDR content (HDR 10) for an eye-popping cinematic experience in the home, and while two 7W speakers deliver high-quality audio. External speakers or a sound bar can also be easily connected via optical output, HDMI or wirelessly through Bluetooth for enhanced audio performance.

The projector's portable size and unique upright design is made possible by its mirrorless I-shaped engine, which allows the projector to show perfect images whether it is placed on the floor, mounted on the wall or hanging from the ceiling. With a convenient carrying handle and Auto Cord feature, users have a flexibility of installation that ensures the LG 4K UHD projector will look great in any room for any occasion. The Mirror Reflector may also be used as a lens cover to protect the projector from dust when stored away.

LG 4K UHD projector owners will have no shortage of content to watch, as the projector's webOS 3.5 smart TV interface can access the most popular online streaming services offering 4K content. The device comes equipped with standard connectivity options for USB, Ethernet and HDMI ports, as well as wireless support for external devices such as a keyboard and mouse, offering endless access to high-quality content.

LG's entire 2018 projector lineup will be on display at the LG Booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth #11100, Central Hall) from Jan. 9-12. Also on display at the show will be LG's latest version of its portable and convenient MiniBeam Projector (model PF50K), featuring webOS 3.5 and Full HD resolution.

1 4K UHD resolution with more than 8 million discrete pixels by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing.

