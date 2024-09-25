LG's ENDANGERED SPECIES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS GALÁPAGOS SEA LION

LG Raises Awareness to Endangered Sea Lion Species on LG Billboard in Times Square

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics unveiled today the third animal featured in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City. The campaign, highlighting vulnerable and endangered species, now features the Galápagos sea lion, an aquatic population at increased risk due to plastic pollutants. The Galápagos sea lion has been designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an endangered species.1 Of the six sea lion species found globally, two are native to the U.S.: the Stellar Sea Lion and the California Sea Lion.

The LG Endangered Species Series, which will run throughout 2024, features partnerships with Discovery Education and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) focused on educating students K-12 on conservation initiatives. LG Electronics unveiled today the third animal featured in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City.

3D Animals Overlook Times Square

Since kicking off in April on its dynamic Times Square billboard, LG's Endangered Species Campaign has run 1,000 times a day, raising awareness to some of the world's vulnerable and endangered, as well as recovered, species in need of ongoing protection. Earlier this year LG featured the snow leopard and bald eagle – each animal portrayed in stunning 3D that appear to be extending out of the actual display overlooking iconic Times Square.

Education Program Elevates Conservation Awareness

Through partnerships with global edtech leader Discovery Education and the NWF, LG will host a K-12 educational series about vulnerable and endangered species tied to the Time Square billboard. The LG Endangered Species Series will provide K-12 students with a deeper understanding of the unique qualities of endangered animals, and the role they play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem while fostering an appreciation of what makes each species special. Educators and students may access the free, standards-aligned digital resources created with Discovery Education at http://Endangered-species-series.discoveryeducation.com starting on April 18, 2024. For additional details and opportunities to contribute to NWF's EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, visit www.nwf.org. LG has committed a total of $150,000 to support these two organizations.

"When we save wildlife, we save ourselves. LG is showing the world what's possible when people come together with the National Wildlife Federation to create pollinator gardens, support native species, and confront the immense and interconnected challenges that people and wildlife face," said Collin O'Mara, President, and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "These efforts are already making a real difference in inspiring future generations of conservationists and addressing both the extinction crisis and the changing climate."

Leading the Way to a Better Life for All

NWF's Plastics Reduction Partner certification program is a recognition program for colleges and universities working to remove and reduce single-use plastics on campus; this program guides campuses through a comprehensive framework organized in four action areas (building awareness, supporting behavior change, implementing operational change, and institutional leadership). Read about the first campuses to certify in the United States.

Through its Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition, NWF is leading initiative for reducing plastic pollution in the world's lands and waters. Earlier this year the organization worked with millions of college students to remove tens of millions of pounds of plastic waste and other trash from more than 150 campuses in the United States. In partnership with the National Wildlife Federation, LG will make150 symbolic adoptions and provide biodegradable sea lion plushes to NWF's Plastic Pollution Avengers in New York, a group of middle and high school students cleaning up the Long Island Sound — one of the largest estuaries in the United States. The initiative encourages students to remain dedicated to learning about and protecting the environment. Those who would like to support environmental education and NWF wildlife habitat programs can symbolically adopt a sea lion. Also take the NWF's quiz on how plastic pollution impacts sea lions and natural marine environments.

"We will continue our campaign to protect endangered animals and spread the word about the seriousness of climate change and the importance of biodiversity conservation to customers around the world," said Kyu-hwang Jung, head of LG Electronics' North American region.

To learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship, visit www.lg.com/us/sustainability for more information.

1https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/41668/4523054

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

