LG'S 'ESTATE OF SURVIVAL' NOW AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND ON LG CHANNELS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances and now #1 home appliance brand1, is thrilled to announce that its episodic original series, Estate of Survival, is now available on-demand on LG Channels. The reality TV show highlights LG's continued efforts to produce original content for its customers.

LG's episodic original series, Estate of Survival, is now available on-demand on LG Channels.

The brand-new reality series, which features six exciting episodes, follows the residents of the Estate of Survival mansion as they compete against each other in a variety of challenging missions. By completing these missions, contestants earn much needed LG home appliances and other items to furnish the spacious, but empty abode and, just as importantly, avoid elimination. The last resident standing wins the Estate of Survival ultimate prize: USD $100,000.

The series will stream on LG Channels Showcase (Channel #999), LG's first curated channel featuring fan-favorite movies and LG exclusives, including LG Presents: The Rivalries, featuring intense NCAA matchups in Division II and Division III sports. Content connoisseurs can also enjoy LG's Taste of Tennessee series, where BBQ expert and author Matt Moore is joined by local Nashville restaurant owners and former Tennessee Titans players to celebrate the power of community, cuisine, and optimism in the Volunteer State.

LG Channels has consistently ranked among the top five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, attracting an increasing number of viewers. With a wide selection of content, from blockbuster feature films to binge-able series, the app has much to offer LG Smart TV owners.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) and can easily be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via the home screen.

