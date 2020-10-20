LG's HDBaseT-Enabled XE4F Digital Signage Display Guarantees an Exceptional Outdoor Experience

LG XE4F is a slim, light-weight and bright display, optimized for outdoor digital content connectivity, addressing a range of outdoor applications, such as retail, transportation, corporate, and more. With HDBaseT, the LG XE4F supports the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable (for up to 100m/328ft). HDBaseT is a plug-and-play technology that significantly simplifies installations, while leading to increased savings and reduced maintenance costs.

"Addressing the need for advanced outdoor signage displays is increasingly critical, and we work on providing a slim form-factor, filter-less sealed cooling system and HDBaseT connectivity for outdoor displays," said Mr. Lee, Sr. Engineer at LG. "The XE4F represents our commitment to deliver next-generation solutions that best meet our customers' needs, such as superior viewability in the challenging outdoor environment. With HDBaseT, the XE4F further enhances the overall experience."

"As one of the co-founders of the HDBaseT Alliance, LG has been deeply embedded in our activities over the past ten years, and continues to contribute to the success of HDBaseT technology," said Tzahi Madgar, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "As a leader in the outdoor display market, LG continues to pave the way for other players in the market to leverage HDBaseT for digital signage, to the benefit of the AV industry as a whole."

