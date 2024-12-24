LG’s latest indoor gardening appliance shows off fresh new design at CES 2025

Featuring Sophisticated Lighting and Enhanced Usability, Company's Home Gardening Lifestyle Solution Brings the Beauty and Bounty of Nature Indoors

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its innovative new indoor gardening appliance at CES 2025. This latest personal horticultural solution combines an advanced system that encourages fast, healthy plant growth with a modern floor-standing lamp design, effortlessly stylish in any setting. Ideal for gardening novices as well as urbanites who enjoy bringing nature into their homes, this appliance makes plant cultivation a simple and satisfying experience.

Slender and upright with a circular "lampshade" and base, LG's distinctive appliance is both an elegant interior object and a highly practical means of producing fresh home-grown greens. Despite its apartment-friendly footprint, the new model offers more growing space compared to the company's previous indoor gardening appliances, enabling users to nurture a wider variety of plants, including taller species. Its adaptable growing space and height-adjustable LED growing lights provide considerable flexibility and the ideal conditions for raising a range of different leafy greens, herbs, flowers and fruits. Great for busy lifestyles, LG's new solution supports continuous growing cycles and features a large, 1.5-gallon-capacity water tank that delivers more hydration between refills.*

The appliance boasts two types of functional and aesthetically-pleasing lighting: downward-facing lights with five intensity levels to support optimal plant growth during the day, and upward-facing mood lighting to create a cozy, calming ambiance in the evening. This dual lighting design elevates the value and utility of LG's latest gardening appliance while also highlighting the company's unique ability to develop versatile "hybrid" solutions that deliver the benefits of multiple products.

With a twenty-plant, four-seed-kit capacity, the new indoor gardening appliance automatically dispenses the right amount of water and nutrients for the number and variety of plants being grown. This advanced system ensures consistent care, even when users are away for extended periods, as long as a week. In addition, compatibility with the LG ThinQ™ app allows users to manage cultivation schedules, adjust lighting settings and monitor plant growth from any location.

Along with the "floor-standing lamp" model, LG will reveal a new indoor gardening appliance featuring a nature-inspired side table design at CES 2025. This compact, multifunctional model provides an easy, enjoyable home gardening experience and demonstrates LG's continuing commitment to providing compelling choices for various tastes and lifestyles.

"Our new indoor gardening appliances present a fresh way for customers to create their own personal green spaces, have fun growing their own plants, and infuse their homes with an inspired touch of modern style," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver innovative indoor solutions that allow anyone to experience the joy of gardening, regardless of where they live."

Visitors to CES 2025 from January 7-10 can explore all of LG's latest innovations, including the new indoor gardening appliances, at the company's booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

* The water tank of LG's previous indoor gardening appliance model provided a 0.8-gallon (approx.) / 3-liter capacity, while the smaller, mini-model provided a 0.3-gallon (approx.) / 1-liter capacity.

