LG’s NEW AI INTEGRATED FLAGSHIP SMARTPHONE, THE LG G7 ThinQ, IS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' new smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ™, is now available in the US. The newly designed G series phone from LG focuses on meaningful and convenient AI features and is available at major carriers and national retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Project Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.

With the LG G7 ThinQ, LG stays committed to its mission of improving the quintessential smartphone experience by integrating useful AI features into the DNA of the phone. Equipped with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform, the LG G7 ThinQ offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

AI Cam Featuring Google Lens

Capture the perfect shot with a camera so clever, that it knows exactly what you're shooting and automatically suggests the best filter and angle. AI Cam identifies what picture the user is taking using machine learning – sourcing from 1,162 image identifiers, categorized into 19 scenes. It then provides the user with four different filter options that enhance the characteristics of the specific scene, optimizing contrast, saturation and color.

AI Cam also makes recommendations like when to use wide-angle. For example, if taking a group shot, it will detect people are getting cut off and suggest you switch to wide-angle lens by making the wide-angle icon blink.

With AI integration, no art, culture, fashion or trending tech is beyond your reach. Google Lens identifies text, landmarks, artwork, media, and real-life objects using the camera so you can instantly search Google for detailed information, reviews on the product or shop for the best price. A single tap of the button on the bottom of the phone will launch the Google Assistant while two quick taps will launch Google Lens, a first on any phone.

See Your Screen in Any Light

LG's innovative display technology implements better picture quality with lower power consumption – plus it enhances light transmittance by adding white pixels. The new 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display sporting a 19.5:9 FullVision screen ratio (actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and notch), and a slimmer bottom bezel, is powered by LG's new LCD technology, Super Bright Display.

The LG G7 ThinQ can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with its industry-leading 1,000 nit (based on DCI-P3 standard) display. The result is a picture that's more colorful and nearly twice as bright compared to the LG G6 or other standard LCD phones, making it better to use on sunny, Summer days.

The New Second Screen extends all the way to the top, around the notched area that contains the camera and speaker essentials. Users can stay in FullVision mode for the ultimate full-screen experience, or turn off for one continuous, smooth look on the top edge of the display.

Turn Your Phone into a Boombox

Turn up the bass to give your premium audio experience a boost of loud, room-filling sound. LG G7 ThinQ uses its inner space as a resonance chamber – this combined with a 39% larger speaker and greater sound levelsi allows you to listen to louder, boosted sound. When placed on a solid surface or box, the smartphone utilizes its resonance chamber as a woofer to amplify the bass effect even more. Now, you can take your beats on the go without the need for a Bluetooth speaker.

While improving the external audio experience on the LG G7 ThinQ, LG has not forgotten about its audiophile fans. The new phone still harbors a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for incredibly rich sound when paired with high-impedance headphones. Enhanced playback ensures sound is clear, crisp, loud, and as close as possible to the original recording.

i Compared to the LG G6

A Camera That Helps Capture What You Want

The LG G7 ThinQ takes artistic portraits by capturing the background and subject using two lenses and merging them into one image – so the subject is in focus and the background is blurred. Choose to capture instantly or apply the bokeh effect even after the shot is taken. Furthermore, with dual 16 MP rear cameras – one standard and one wide – you can switch between the rear lenses quickly and easily to capture the best shot. The standard lens features a f/1.6 glass lens and 10-bit HDR compatibility, while the wide-angle lens has an improved camera resolution and field of view reaching 107°. Take your selfie experience further using the improved 8MP Sefie Camera. The wide-angle front camera extends your shooting perspective, allowing you to get more friends and larger backgrounds in every shot.

The Perfect Phone for Summer Activities

With a dust and water resistance rating of IP68, the LG G7 ThinQ is completely sealed against any dust getting inside and can be immersed in 1.5m depth of water for up to 30 minutesii, making it the perfect phone to use this summer in all environments. The phone also passed 14 MIL-STD 810G tests designed by the United States military to evaluate the performance of equipment in harsh environmentsiii.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi). Actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and notch.

Memory:

LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM (47.14 GB usable)/ MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)



Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

Battery: 3000mAh

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 162g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: Platinum Gray / Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Raspberry Rose

/ Moroccan Blue / Raspberry Rose Others: Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key featuring 19 Custom Commands / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm®Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio

About LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc.

LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the U.S. sales subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc. a global innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG's consumer-centric products -- including the flagship premium V Series models -- incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

ii Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (Water resistant up to 1.5 meter for 30 minutes). Always dry completely. Do not charge the device when wet or after having been exposed to moisture

iii Passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory in U.S. that conforms to U.S. military standards. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

