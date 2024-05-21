LG'S NEW BUSINESS INNOVATION CENTER WOWS B2B CUSTOMERS WITH INDUSTRY'S BROADEST ARRAY OF COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS

Stunning New Showroom at LG North American Headquarters Provides Hands-On Experience with Latest Digital Signage, Commercial TV, IT, Robot and EV Charger Technologies

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA has opened its latest Business Innovation Center (BIC), a stunning 3,600-square-foot showroom at LG Electronics' North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

The new center provides resellers, partners and customers with a one-stop technology showcase that demonstrates LG's full portfolio of innovative commercial technologies and wide-ranging business solutions. This newest location joins LG Business Innovation Centers in Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

According to David Bacher, head of marketing at LG Business Solutions USA, the latest LG BIC assists business-to-business (B2B) partners and customers as they research and plan for the future of their workspaces, customer environments and commercial establishments.

"Our new LG BIC offers integrators and commercial customers a gallery-like experience where each awe-inspiring exhibit evokes new opportunities made possible by the latest LG innovations," Bacher said, highlighting digital signage displays, DVLED solutions, projectors, gram laptops, edge computing products, IT solutions, EV chargers, CLOi autonomous mobile robots, medical displays and more. "We want this showroom to be a reference for technology professionals and businesses across the northeast as they consider new tech-enabled solutions and experiences for every location from hospitals and retail stores to restaurants and entertainment venues."

Designed as a walk-through experience, BIC visitors are welcomed by LG's full line of CLOi autonomous mobile robots including CarryBot, GuideBot and ServeBot, alongside an impressive wall-sized LG DVLED (direct-view light-emitting diode) display.

Continuing through the entrance, the next area houses numerous large-scale LG DVLED displays demonstrating a variety of sophistication and use cases including a 217-inch UHD-quality MAGNIT display that leverages a colorful mosaic of Micro LED chips to deliver stunning images with vivid colors, breathtaking contrast, and ultra-fine detail. A number of All-in-One DVLED models up to 163 inches in size show how easy it can be to add a large, dramatic canvas to any space with built-in processing and stereo speakers that simplify design and installation.

Visitors then proceed to the EV charger section to learn how multiple models of LG's recently-launched electric vehicle charging stations suit commercial charging needs for various B2B customers from hotels and restaurants to hospitals and schools to stadiums and offices.

The nearby computing area offers hands-on experience with LG gram laptops ranging from 11 inches to 17 inches and a large variety of IT and desktop solutions including monitors up to 49 inches with 4K and ultrawide options, thin client all-in-ones and thin client boxes for flexible edge computing.

LG's commercial line of ProBeam and CineBeam projectors is the next visible display, which sits directly across from a dedicated room for digital signage that demonstrates how LG's catalog has something for every need and every location. The digital signage exhibit includes LCD displays up to 110 inches, LG Ultrastretch displays with aspect ratios up to 58:9 to bring unused and leftover space to life, a 4K Gallery OLED display, outdoor-rated displays and the amazing LG Transparent OLED display that opens up new worlds of creativity.

The next stop shows off LG's growing family of medical solutions. It features a variety of digital displays including diagnostic monitors, radiology monitors, surgical monitors and computer monitors with special features such as unique aspect ratios for optimized viewing of medical images and documents. This space also highlights LG's line of portable DXD X-ray detectors that deliver clear images and enhanced convenience through a long-lasting battery and durable design.

The BIC's final section demonstrates why LG is the leading television provider to the U.S. lodging and hospitality industry, showing off a variety of commercial-grade Smart Hotel TVs in 55- and 75-inch sizes with up to 4K Ultra HD resolution. Each model includes the powerful LG Pro:Centric Smart platform that enables use of modern solutions including content streaming and interface customization. Plus, LG hotel TVs are now equipped with Alexa for Hospitality and Apple Airplay capabilities to bring the comfort and convenience of home to the hotel experience.

"The NJ BIC is a technological playground for integrators to show clients the vast possibilities offered by implementing LG commercial technologies, and to experience how they truly look, feel and operate to aid their decisions and generate excitement about making new investments," Bacher said. "We're excited to build on the success of our Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta BICs to give northeast businesses all the information and experience they need to outfit their next forward-looking school, store, attraction, restaurant, transit hub, hospital ward or any other public location with class-leading technologies."

The new BIC is a centerpiece of the LG North American Headquarters Innovation Campus, which is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, having achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, the highest-level rating that distinguishes buildings that promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems. The campus is one of only 10 new construction buildings in New Jersey to earn the LEED Platinum distinction.

The 350,000-square-foot building's design has been applauded by conservation groups for protecting the iconic vistas and integrity of the nearby Palisades Park, a national natural and historic landmark. For the new corporate campus, which had a pandemic opening in 2020, LG created 50 percent more green space on the 27-acre site, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey.

For more information about the NJ BIC and the other sites, click here. For high-res images and a case study on LG's NJ HQ, click here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets – with cutting-edge commercial displays, robots and electric vehicle charging stations. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

