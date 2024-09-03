LG'S TRANSPARENT OLED TVS BECOMES THE DIGITAL CANVAS FOR KOREA'S MASTER OF INK ABSTRACTION AT FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

LG is returning to COEX Seoul for Frieze Seoul 2024 (September 4-7) as its official headline partner for the second consecutive year. Its exhibition, Suh Se Ok X LG OLED: Reimagined by Suh Do Ho, Shaped by Suh Eul Ho, leverages the unique capabilities of the company's transparent OLED TVs to display selected works of Suh Se Ok, a pioneer of modern Korean ink abstraction, and reinterpretations made by his two sons, artist Suh Do Ho and architect Suh Eul Ho. This marks the first time LG's transparent OLED TVs are being showcased in Korea.

The near-infinite contrast ratio and deep blacks of LG OLED gives new depth and detail to each artwork, delicately capturing the countless gradations of black and white, which is essential to unlocking the full potential of ink paintings.

Architect Suh Eul Ho, who oversaw the exhibition's spatial design, arranged the space as a cohesive work of art by layering the art pieces and allowing visitors to see an expansive view of the entire exhibition through the transparent screens provided by LG. After being welcomed at the entrance by a translucent installation, visitors can admire a mesmerizing view of the media art collection, accentuated by 8 transparent LG OLED TVs and LG OLED evo TVs which have been meticulously arranged behind the installation.

Artist Suh Do Ho has beautifully reinterpreted his legendary father's original paintings in the form of animation shorts, bringing several of his masterpieces to life. The video art that was specially designed to be displayed on the media installation of superimposed transparent OLED TVs and OLED TVs is the showstopper, offering unique and memorable three-dimensional experiences to visitors.

At the back of the exhibition, the large media wall comprised of 24 OLED signage displays presents behind-the-scenes footage of Suh Se Ok at work. And to ensure his legacy is not lost, seven of his originals adorn the walls including the iconic Joyful Rain (1976) and Wayfarer (1978) pieces.

Artist Suh Do Ho expressed that he was drawn to this collaboration with LG OLED TV because of the uniqueness of the transparent digital canvas. "When I witnessed the moment that the LG OLED screen became transparent, it felt as if a two-dimensional picture was transformed into a three-dimensional space, revealing the space behind the painting that had been invisible for several thousands of years."

Meanwhile, the company is continuing its LG OLED ART journey by promoting the endless creative possibilities of LG OLED and establishing more touchpoints with its culturally attuned customers.

On September 3, LG's OLED TVs and projectors debuted as distinctive digital canvases at the Connecting Bodies: Asian Women Artists exhibition hosted at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Korea. On September 4, LG will also host its K-ART Night X LG OLED event at the same venue to celebrate the opening of Frieze Seoul.

"We are honored to present the artistic legacy of Suh Se Ok, a monumental figure for Korean's abstract ink genre, alongside reinterpretations of his works created by his talented sons, artist Suh Do Ho and architect Suh Eul Ho, to global audiences at Frieze Seoul," said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. "This collaboration reinforces LG OLED's reputation as the ultimate digital canvas, capturing inspirational stories across generations in unique ways while bridging the gap between art and technology."

