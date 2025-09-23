LGT Named 2025 Best Places to Work for Women

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Companies Group has named Lane Gorman Trubitt (LGT) a recipient of an inaugural 2025 Best Places to Work for Women Award. The awards are held in partnership with BridgeTower Media.

Best Places to Work for Women is a survey-based competition that recognizes the top companies for women in the workforce across the United States. Eligible companies launched a survey process with Best Companies Group in the last year. Survey data was analyzed and compared across all participants, with a focus on the experiences of women within each company's workforce. Winners were selected based on this comparative analysis, and a listing is below.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work for Women," said Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it highlights the culture we've worked so hard to build. One where women feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow and lead. Our team is the heart of our success, and this award is truly a celebration of the incredible women who make our firm such a special place to work."

Jillian Hawkins, the director of human resources, added, "Being named to this list is such an honor and validates the work we've done to build equity, opportunity, and support into our firm's culture. At LGT, women aren't just part of the team. They're driving innovation, leadership, and the future of our firm."

This honor underscores LGT's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace where every team member can succeed.

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC, and LGT Insurance Services, Inc., were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

