LGT Transport to Open Brand New Facility in Baytown, Texas Early 2022

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT Transport, a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Baytown, Texas facility.

This 4,100 square foot office and 20,000 square foot maintenance facility sits on 11 acres and has all the amenities our drivers could need including showers, laundry, lounge and relaxation areas, as well as a break room for meal preparation and storage.

"Providing state of the art facilities for our professional drivers is very important to us," said Pam Spaccarotella, CEO and Founder of LGT Transport. "We wanted a facility that our drivers could call home - one that conveys to them how important they are to the overall success of the company. They are the foundation of the industry and have made us what we are today."

The new facility plans to open early 2022. Located at 3701 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, Texas, the new facility is just off the intersection of I-10 and Highway 99. Sitting on 11 acres of land, this is the largest facility among LGT Transport's six locations nationwide. The facility will also house our Southern operations led by Russell Sistrunk, Southern Regional Manager. The southern region accounts for approximately 60% of the overall company nationwide.

LGT Transport began operations in 2012, and specializes in transporting tanker specific materials such as cryogenic liquids, Specialty Gases, Carbon Dioxide, Anhydrous Ammonia, and Liquid Propane. LGT's mission is to pioneer transportation through building compassionate relationships with its drivers and its customers.

