LGT Welcomes New Leadership with Promotions

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is excited to welcome new leadership to the firm with the promotion of Jillian Hawkins, PHR to Director of Human Resources and Ryan Meineke, CPA to principal of the assurance services department.

Ryan Meineke, CPA, Assurance Services Principal Jillian Hawkins, PHR, Director of Human Resources

"I am tremendously proud to announce the well-deserved promotion of our newest Director of Human Resources," says Lance Trammell, CPA, partner over human resources. "Her exceptional dedication to fostering a thriving workplace has played a pivotal role in our company's growth. As she ascends to this role, we look forward to her continued contributions in shaping our organization's success."

Jillian started with LGT more than 10 years ago focusing on continuing education and training. She has experience in benefits and compensation, recruiting and retention, talent management, compliance, policy writing, program management, and events. She earned her Professional in Human Resources certification from HRCI in 2022.

Managing Partner Lee Ann Collins, CPA says, "It's with great pride I congratulate Ryan on this promotion. This milestone is a direct result of his dedication, exceptional skills, and remarkable ability to exceed expectations. His commitment to both personal growth and LGT's success has been evident in every project he undertakes."

Within the assurance services department, Ryan has brought a wealth of experience working with a diverse portfolio of clients, particularly in the auto dealership, manufacturing, and construction sectors, as well as knowledge in employee benefit plans. Ryan serves as the direct liaison between the partners, the professional staff, and the client. He is also responsible for overseeing all phases of the engagement, including planning, supervising staff, and financial statement preparation.

LGT is looking forward to fostering both Jillian and Ryan's growth within the firm as they embrace their new responsibilities.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) proudly serves primarily Texas clients from offices in Dallas and Houston. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to public companies, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, audit, and tax services, as well as various other specialized services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com .

For more information, press only:

Darla Shaler, Marketing Coordinator, LGT

(214) 871-7500 or 364183@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lane Gorman Trubitt LLC