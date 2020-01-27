Lhasa Limited Releases New Data into its Carcinogenicity Database

LEEDS, England, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lhasa Limited, an educational charity which creates state-of-the-art in silico prediction and database systems, releases new data into its Carcinogenicity Database.

Released in 2016 and founded on the recently retired Carcinogenic Potency Database (CPDB), the Lhasa Carcinogenicity Database (LCDB) is a vital source of long-term carcinogenicity study data. Free to use and easily accessible online, the database is a structure searchable repository of 7,745 long-term carcinogenicity studies covering 1,726 chemicals, of which 141 contain a nitrosamine group. The LCDB is a valuable resource for those that may have previously relied upon the CPDB for accessing carcinogenicity potency data.

Lhasa Limited understood the importance of the CPDB resource, particularly for the generation of acceptable limits as part of chemical risk assessments. Recognising the risk that the unmaintained resource may not persist, Lhasa acted to secure and maintain the data, creating a more usable platform in the process. Lhasa's creation of the LCDB has secured the public benefit that the CPDB offered and builds on the excellent work of those involved in its development. Not only does the Lhasa Carcinogenicity Database contain the original CPDB data, it has also been updated to include Lhasa's own reproducible potency calculations1. Lhasa is now excited to share the latest advancements to the LCDB.

Since the last release of CPDB in 2007, 197 new chemical structures have been assessed for carcinogenicity by the NTP, and this data has now been added to the LCDB. Lhasa Limited have also generated TD50s for this data so that they can be used to set acceptable limits as part of a risk assessment. As an invaluable resource, Lhasa is committed to maintaining the LCDB and encourages collaboration and suggestions for improvements.

You can find out more about the LCDB in an upcoming webinar on accessing carcinogenicity potency data. Lhasa Limited Chief Scientific Officer, Richard Williams, Senior Scientist, Andrew Thresher, and Product Manager, Nik Marchetti, will discuss accessing carcinogenicity potency data in a free to attend webinar on the 4th February 2020. For more information or to register for the event, please visit our events page.

About Lhasa Limited

Lhasa Limited is an active, scientific research organisation working to promote the use of computer aided reasoning in chemistry and the life sciences. Our areas of specialisation include the development of software for toxicology and metabolism prediction, and data management. Working closely with Lhasa Limited members and the broader scientific community, Lhasa continues to draw on over 35 years of experience to create user-friendly, state-of-the-art in silico prediction and database systems.

Lhasa Limited was founded on the basis of data and knowledge sharing. Building on its reputation as the eponymous 'honest broker', Lhasa Limited has continued to work on the basis of 'shared knowledge, shared progress' for more than 35 years. Over this time, Lhasa has regularly been trusted with proprietary data and this can be seen in the many successful consortia that we continue to be involved in. The sustained success of such consortia is demonstrative of how working with Lhasa has a positive impact on the research and development process of its members.

Lhasa's products include the Derek Nexus expert system for predicting toxicity, Sarah Nexus, a transparent statistical system for predicting mutagenicity, Vitic for managing chemical data and information, Mirabilis, a tool for assessing the relative purging of mutagenic impurities, Meteor Nexus for predicting metabolic fate and Zeneth for predicting forced degradation pathways. More recently, Lhasa Limited has worked with members on the development of Setaria, a knowledge-searchable database for the storage of toxicity data to manage impurity assessments under ICH M7.

