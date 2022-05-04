LHC Group announces first quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 8.9% to $571.5 million .

. Adjusted net revenue was $575.5 million

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $19.5 million , or $0.64 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $33.4 million , or $1.09 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

, or adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.5 million .



A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 9-10.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.

Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.12 in the January 2022 release to 4.20 in April 2022 release and to 4.25 in the CMS July 2022 preview.

release to 4.20 in release and to 4.25 in the CMS preview. Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 4.0% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

On May 3, 2022 , LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia .

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the first quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the first quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the preliminary proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on April 29, 2021. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 7,680

$ 9,809 Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 376,968

348,820 Other receivables 11,219

13,780 Total receivables 388,187

362,600 Prepaid taxes 13,195

— Prepaid income taxes 19,004

7,531 Prepaid expenses 22,636

28,401 Other current assets 34,538

24,801 Total current assets 485,240

433,142 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,643 and $98,394, respectively 156,673

153,959 Goodwill 1,747,504

1,748,426 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $20,772 and $19,152, respectively 397,973

400,002 Operating lease right of use asset 111,954

113,399 Other assets 44,196

46,693 Total assets $ 2,943,540

$ 2,895,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 103,151

$ 98,118 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 86,049

100,532 Self-insurance reserves 41,331

33,784 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 43,922

106,489 Current operating lease payable 37,633

37,630 Amounts due to governmental entities 4,475

5,447 Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 26,790

26,790 Total current liabilities 343,351

408,790 Deferred income taxes 76,749

70,026 Income taxes payable 7,537

7,320 Revolving credit facility 773,270

661,197 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,287

78,688 Total liabilities 1,278,194

1,226,021 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 17,539

17,501 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,687,528 and 36,549,524

shares issued, and 30,558,774 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively 367

365 Treasury stock — 6,128,754 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively (193,470)

(164,790) Additional paid-in capital 984,784

979,642 Retained earnings 770,479

751,025 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,562,160

1,566,242 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 85,647

85,857 Total stockholders' equity 1,647,807

1,652,099 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,943,540

$ 2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net service revenue $ 571,495

$ 524,835 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 350,388

310,272 Gross margin 221,107

214,563 General and administrative expenses 184,359

163,249 Impairment of intangibles and other 1,229

177 Operating income 35,519

51,137 Interest expense (4,171)

(263) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 31,348

50,874 Income tax expense 6,369

9,441 Net income 24,979

41,433 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,525

6,774 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 19,454

$ 34,659







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.64

$ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.64

$ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 30,478

31,165 Diluted 30,603

31,432

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income $ 24,979

$ 41,433 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 5,617

4,999 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 10,128

8,918 Stock-based compensation expense 4,376

3,513 Deferred income taxes 6,723

7,717 Loss on disposal of assets 155

31 Impairment of intangibles and other 1,229

177 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Receivables (25,538)

(28,805) Prepaid expenses 5,765

(3,980) Other assets (7,192)

1,627 Prepaid income taxes (11,473)

— Prepaid taxes (13,195)

— Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,602

(2,894) Salaries, wages, and benefits payable (6,936)

20,451 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue (62,567)

— Operating lease liabilities (10,046)

(8,925) Income taxes payable 217

1,119 Net amounts due to/from governmental entities 2,200

(575) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (64,956)

44,806 Investing activities:





Purchases of property, building and equipment (6,442)

(4,849) Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment —

45 Proceeds from sale of an entity —

200 Minority interest investments (100)

— Net cash used in investing activities (6,542)

(4,604) Financing activities:





Proceeds from line of credit 374,428

— Payments on line of credit (262,355)

(20,000) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 698

649 Payments on repurchasing common stock (34,565)

— Noncontrolling interest distributions (5,697)

(5,704) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (3,140)

(9,541) Purchase of additional controlling interest —

(142) Sale of noncontrolling interest —

284 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,369

(34,454) Change in cash (2,129)

5,748 Cash at beginning of period 9,809

286,569 Cash at end of period $ 7,680

$ 292,317







Non-Cash Financing Activity:





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 3,519

$ 495 Income taxes paid $ 10,944

$ 621 Non-Cash Operating Activity:





Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 9,371

$ 11,748 Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities $ (688)

$ — Non-Cash Investing Activity:





Net working capital adjustment $ (102)

$ — Accrued capital expenditures $ 372

$ 1,973

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 387,892

$ 101,906

$ 44,340

$ 32,139

$ 5,218

$ 571,495 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,207

66,065

28,955

24,205

2,956

350,388 General and administrative expenses 126,807

31,345

11,418

11,428

3,361

184,359 Impairment of intangibles and other 449

726

54

—

—

1,229 Operating income (loss) 32,429

3,770

3,913

(3,494)

(1,099)

35,519 Interest expense (2,970)

(498)

(413)

(208)

(82)

(4,171) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 29,459

3,272

3,500

(3,702)

(1,181)

31,348 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,769

596

2,258

(962)

(292)

6,369 Net income (loss) 24,690

2,676

1,242

(2,740)

(889)

24,979 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,596

680

85

171

(7)

5,525 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 20,094

$ 1,996

$ 1,157

$ (2,911)

$ (882)

$ 19,454 Total assets $ 1,756,250

$ 803,004

$ 240,195

$ 80,831

$ 63,260

$ 2,943,540

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 373,828

$ 62,734

$ 49,125

$ 33,369

$ 5,779

$ 524,835 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 212,373

38,570

34,872

21,175

3,282

310,272 General and administrative expenses 119,397

18,127

11,529

11,257

2,939

163,249 Impairment of intangibles and other 177

—

—

—

—

177 Operating income (loss) 41,881

6,037

2,724

937

(442)

51,137 Interest expense (182)

(36)

(24)

(14)

(7)

(263) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 41,699

6,001

2,700

923

(449)

50,874 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,890

1,067

518

57

(91)

9,441 Net income (loss) 33,809

4,934

2,182

866

(358)

41,433 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,849

1,015

279

657

(26)

6,774 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 28,960

$ 3,919

$ 1,903

$ 209

$ (332)

$ 34,659 Total assets $ 1,785,486

$ 308,009

$ 262,538

$ 97,692

$ 69,129

$ 2,522,854

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, Key Data: 2022

2021 Home Health Services:





Locations 546



531

Total new admissions 113,122



107,922

Episodic new admissions 68,154



67,392

Average daily census 85,347



83,938

Average episodic daily census 53,278



54,597

Completed episodes 100,527



101,736

Average reimbursement per completed episodes $ 2,934



$ 2,856

Total visits 2,118,072



2,057,632

Total episodic visits 1,287,101



1,288,653

Average visits per episodes 12.8



12.7

Organic growth: (1)





Revenue 0.6 %

3.1 % Episodic revenue (1.8) %

1.4 % Total new admissions 1.6 %

(0.4) % Episodic new admissions (2.4) %

(4.3) % Average daily census (0.8) %

10.1 % Average episodic daily census (5.0) %

3.5 % Completed episodes (3.2) %

(0.7) %







Hospice Services:





Locations 169



120

Admissions 8,376



5,451

Average daily census 7,065



4,411

Patient days 635,821



396,974

Average revenue per patient day $ 163.04



$ 161.88

Organic growth: (1)





Total new admissions 4.0 %

7.5 %







Home and Community-Based Services:





Locations 135



129

Average daily census 12,079



13,711

Billable hours 1,673,692



1,901,281

Revenue per billable hour $ 27.15



$ 26.04









Facility-Based Services:





Long-term Acute Care





Locations 12



12

Average revenue per patient day $ 1,449



$ 1,518

Average Daily Census 228



235







(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 19,454



$ 34,659



Add (net of tax):









Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

3,019



—



Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

2,132



131



COVID-19 impact:













PPE, supplies and wages (3)

—



8,852



ERP implementation (4)

1,692



—



Cost improvement initiatives (5)

3,642



—



Cost report and contract settlements (6)

3,498



—



Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 33,437



$ 43,642





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.64



$ 1.10



Add (net of tax):









Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)

0.10



—



Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.07



0.01



COVID-19 impact:













PPE, supplies and wages (3)

—



0.28



ERP implementation (4)

0.05



—



Cost improvement initiatives (5)

0.12



—



Cost report and contract settlements (6)

0.11



—



Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 1.09



$ 1.39





RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 19,454



$ 34,659

Add:







Income tax expense

6,369



9,441

Interest expense, net

4,171



263

Depreciation and amortization

5,617



4,999

Adjustment items (*)

18,904



12,167

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,515



$ 61,529













* Adjustment items (pre-tax):







Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

4,081



—

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

2,882



177

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



11,990

ERP implementation (4)

2,287



—

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

4,924



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

4,730



—

Total adjustments

$ 18,904



$ 12,167







1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($4.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022). 2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($2.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022); expenses associated with the impairment on a closed home health location which occurred in the first quarter of 2021($0.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2021). 3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months ended March 31, 2022; $12.0 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2021). 4. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($2.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022). 5. Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first quarter of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($4.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022). 6. Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other disputed contract settlements ($4.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended March 31, 2022).

Contact: Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

[email protected]

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.