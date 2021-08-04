LHC Group announces second quarter 2021 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 12.0% to $545.9 million .

. Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $37.6 million , or $1.20 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $50.9 million , or $1.62 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

, or adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.6 million .

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in June 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.39 as compared to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020 .

by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.39 as compared to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in . Organic growth in home health admissions increased 16.4% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.0% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.

Medicare organic growth in home health admissions increased by 8.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.

Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 37.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 4.0% sequentially over the first quarter of 2021.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 1.1% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

LHC Group's acquisition pipeline is currently over $400 million with over $300 million of the targets in exclusive discussions, which enabled the Company to increase its target for acquired revenue in 2021 to a range of $350 million to $500 million (compared with a range of $150 million to $200 million previously) and an expected incremental Adjusted EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $35 million to $50 million .

with over of the targets in exclusive discussions, which enabled the Company to increase its target for acquired revenue in 2021 to a range of to (compared with a range of to previously) and an expected incremental Adjusted EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of to . Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on or announced the acquisition of 26 hospice locations, three home health locations, and one HCBS location in 11 states representing annualized revenue of $161.7 million .

. On July 7, 2021 , LHC Group announced the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver an expanded service offering of advanced clinical care services in the home. This innovative, clinician-led, proprietary model will elevate in-home care and deliver higher acuity care in the home by harnessing the combined talent and experience of partner physicians and the nurses, therapists, and physician extenders at LHC Group as well as LHC Group's industry leading in-home patient care, proprietary data analytics capabilities, clinical modeling, and technologies.

, LHC Group announced the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver an expanded service offering of advanced clinical care services in the home. This innovative, clinician-led, proprietary model will elevate in-home care and deliver higher acuity care in the home by harnessing the combined talent and experience of partner physicians and the nurses, therapists, and physician extenders at LHC Group as well as LHC Group's industry leading in-home patient care, proprietary data analytics capabilities, clinical modeling, and technologies. On August 3 , the Company closed on an expanded revolving credit facility totaling $800 million with lower borrowing costs and an accordion feature that increases the total borrowing capacity to $1.3 billion , an increase from the previous borrowing capacity of $700 million .

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Favorable industry tailwinds continue to propel at home care and LHC Group with strong bi-partisan support for the recently introduced Choose Home legislation, our recently announced partnership that provides the missing link that advanced home care programs have needed, and leading quality scores that are driving market share gains. Recent third-party polling data demonstrates an overwhelming preference by patients to be treated in the safety and comfort of their home or residence. We are seeing the same kind of demand from our hospital partners for SNF-at-home and hospital-at-home programs that started during the pandemic and has accelerated since our recent announcement to launch a comprehensive offering of clinicians covering all aspects of advanced clinical care services in the home later this year."

Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to $545.9 million, compared to $487.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $37.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized $36.8 million, $27.2 million net of tax, or $0.87 per diluted share, in government stimulus income during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the provider relief fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. During November 2020, the Company announced it would return, or repay early, its share of provider relief fund distributions of approximately $93.3 million and approximately $317.9 million in Medicare accelerated payments. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reversed the $44.4 million of government stimulus income that it recognized during the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 32.0% to $50.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to $73.6 million, compared to $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company affirmed its 2021 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $2.215 billion to $2.265 billion and $290 million to $300 million, respectively, and raised its adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to be in a range of $6.30 to $6.50 (compared with $6.20 to $6.40 previously).

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "With the second quarter results in line with our expectations, we enter the back half of 2021 with increased confidence in our organic growth trajectory. Our total organic home health, Medicare and non-Medicare episodic admissions are all up year over year and sequentially while organic admissions, length of stay and average daily census are up year over year and census is up sequentially on improving length of stay in our hospice service line. We had previously anticipated this would be a record year for M&A transactions, and we have already exceeded those initial projections. Based on the breadth and depth of our pipeline, we have more than doubled our original target to $350 million to $500 million in acquired annual revenue in 2021 with a corresponding increase in Adjusted EBITDA that will accelerate next year's growth as well."

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $30 million to $35 million in the full year of 2021. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home, and community-based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for over 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 112,108



$ 286,569

Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 329,166



301,209

Other receivables 9,214



11,522

Amounts due from governmental entities 149



—

Total receivables 338,529



312,731

Prepaid income taxes 13,739



—

Prepaid expenses 26,542



22,058

Other current assets 18,749



25,664

Total current assets 509,667



647,022

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $90,652 and $82,721, respectively 145,314



138,366

Goodwill 1,259,726



1,259,147

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,261 and $17,659, respectively 313,638



315,355

Assets held for sale 1,900



1,900

Operating lease right of use asset 105,201



100,046

Other assets 31,679



21,518

Total assets $ 2,367,125



$ 2,483,354

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 56,888



$ 64,864

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 88,030



88,666

Self-insurance reserves 31,140



35,103

Income tax payable —



21,464

Government stimulus advance —



93,257

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 252,936



317,962

Current operating lease liabilities 33,081



32,676

Amounts due to governmental entities 1,608



1,516

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 25,928



25,928

Total current liabilities 489,611



681,436

Deferred income taxes 66,726



47,237

Income taxes payable 6,625



6,203

Revolving credit facility —



20,000

Other long term liabilities 25,928



25,928

Long-term operating lease liabilities 74,993



70,275

Total liabilities 663,883



851,079

Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 18,589



18,921

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,525,831 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,252,929 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively 365



364

Treasury stock — 5,272,902 and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively (79,765)



(69,011)

Additional paid-in capital 969,897



962,120

Retained earnings 707,599



635,297

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,598,096



1,528,770

Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 86,557



84,584

Total stockholders' equity 1,684,653



1,613,354

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,367,125



$ 2,483,354



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net service revenue $ 545,907



$ 487,320



$ 1,070,742



$ 1,000,191

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 317,872



306,712



628,144



627,914

Gross margin 228,035



180,608



442,598



372,277

General and administrative expenses 167,061



150,574



330,310



308,440

Impairment of intangibles and other 760



600



937



600

Government stimulus income —



(44,435)



—



(44,435)

Operating income 60,214



73,869



111,351



107,672

Interest expense (143)



(841)



(406)



(3,609)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 60,071



73,028



110,945



104,063

Income tax expense 13,318



15,227



22,759



18,586

Net income 46,753



57,801



88,186



85,477

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,110



13,109



15,884



18,761

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 37,643



$ 44,692



$ 72,302



$ 66,716

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.21



$ 1.44



$ 2.32



$ 2.15

Diluted $ 1.20



$ 1.43



$ 2.30



$ 2.13

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 31,225



31,104



31,188



31,060

Diluted 31,430



31,324



31,423



31,301



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities:







Net income $ 88,186



$ 85,477



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense 9,541



10,385



Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 17,995



17,090



Stock-based compensation expense 7,506



6,943



Deferred income taxes 19,489



10,461



Loss on disposal of assets 19



154



Impairment of intangibles and other 937



600



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Receivables (25,649)



(38,186)



Prepaid expenses (4,484)



(2,436)



Other assets 6,170



(4,169)



Prepaid income taxes (13,739)



3,322



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,148)



(16,354)



Salaries, wages, and benefits payable (4,560)



3,850



Government stimulus advance —



44,273



Contract liabilities - deferred revenue (65,026)



310,712



Other long term liabilities —



17,818



Operating lease liabilities (17,962)



(16,876)



Income taxes payable (21,042)



2,506



Net amounts due to/from governmental entities (57)



306



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (11,824)



435,876



Investing activities:







Purchases of property, building and equipment (15,619)



(40,944)



Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment 150



7,142



Cash received (paid) for acquisitions (649)



3,125



Proceeds from sale of an entity 1,531



—



Investments (10,100)







Net cash used in investing activities (24,687)



(30,677)



Financing activities:







Proceeds from line of credit —



256,230



Payments on line of credit (20,000)



(479,230)



Government stimulus advance (93,257)



—



Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,222



1,107



Noncontrolling interest distributions (13,332)



(10,267)



Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (10,754)



(8,602)



Purchase of additional controlling interest (2,113)



(23,575)



Exercise of vested awards and stock options —



218



Sale of noncontrolling interest 284



—



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (137,950)



(264,119)



Change in cash (174,461)



141,080



Cash at beginning of period 286,569



31,672



Cash at end of period $ 112,108



$ 172,752



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Interest paid $ 1,322



$ 4,083



Income taxes paid $ 38,103



$ 2,375



Non-Cash Operating Activity:







Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 25,656



$ 18,690



Non-Cash Investing Activity:







Accrued capital expenditures $ 1,108



$ 2,348





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 396,534



$ 63,804



$ 48,407



$ 31,030



$ 6,132



$ 545,907

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 219,925



39,647



34,683



20,460



3,157



317,872

General and administrative expenses 123,245



18,114



11,923



10,906



2,873



167,061

Impairment of intangibles and other 760



—



—



—



—



760

Operating income (loss) 52,604



6,043



1,801



(336)



102



60,214

Interest expense (106)



(20)



(10)



(5)



(2)



(143)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 52,498



6,023



1,791



(341)



100



60,071

Income tax expense (benefit) 11,706



1,280



470



(152)



14



13,318

Net income (loss) 40,792



4,743



1,321



(189)



86



46,753

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 7,500



1,208



85



322



(5)



9,110

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 33,292



$ 3,535



$ 1,236



$ (511)



$ 91



$ 37,643

Total assets $ 1,681,871



$ 288,985



$ 245,071



$ 85,520



$ 65,678



$ 2,367,125







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 339,872



$ 61,055



$ 47,675



$ 33,639



$ 5,079



$ 487,320



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 205,146



37,271



38,747



21,785



3,763



306,712



General and administrative expenses 110,209



16,266



11,124



10,165



2,810



150,574



Impairment of intangibles and other —



600



—



—



—



600



Government stimulus income (35,019)



(4,731)



(2,865)



(1,656)



(164)



(44,435)



Operating income (loss) 59,536



11,649



669



3,345



(1,330)



73,869



Interest expense (594)



(97)



(79)



(47)



(24)



(841)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 58,942



11,552



590



3,298



(1,354)



73,028



Income tax expense (benefit) 12,807



2,439



(12)



373



(380)



15,227



Net income (loss) 46,135



9,113



602



2,925



(974)



57,801



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 9,922



2,164



33



997



(7)



13,109



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 36,213



$ 6,949



$ 569



$ 1,928



$ (967)



$ 44,692



Total assets $ 1,656,022



$ 268,771



$ 259,742



$ 101,258



$ 71,306



$ 2,357,099





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 770,362



$ 126,538



$ 97,532



$ 64,399



$ 11,911



$ 1,070,742

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 432,298



78,217



69,555



41,635



6,439



628,144

General and administrative expenses 242,642



36,241



23,452



22,163



5,812



330,310

Impairment of intangibles and other 937



—



—



—



—



937

Operating income (loss) 94,485



12,080



4,525



601



(340)



111,351

Interest expense (288)



(56)



(34)



(19)



(9)



(406)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 94,197



12,024



4,491



582



(349)



110,945

Income tax expense (benefit) 19,596



2,347



988



(95)



(77)



22,759

Net income (loss) 74,601



9,677



3,503



677



(272)



88,186

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 12,349



2,223



364



979



(31)



15,884

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 62,252



$ 7,454



$ 3,139



$ (302)



$ (241)



$ 72,302







Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 707,693



$ 121,586



$ 96,139



$ 63,320



$ 11,453



$ 1,000,191



Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 425,586



75,305



77,200



42,127



7,696



627,914



General and administrative expenses 226,232



32,892



22,583



20,545



6,188



308,440



Impairment of intangibles and other —



600



—



—



—



600



Government stimulus income (35,019)



(4,731)



(2,865)



(1,656)



(164)



(44,435)



Operating income (loss) 90,894



17,520



(779)



2,304



(2,267)



107,672



Interest expense (2,494)



(400)



(345)



(266)



(104)



(3,609)



Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 88,400



17,120



(1,124)



2,038



(2,371)



104,063



Income tax expense (benefit) 16,096



3,047



(218)



174



(513)



18,586



Net income (loss) 72,304



14,073



(906)



1,864



(1,858)



85,477



Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 14,528



3,131



(122)



1,240



(16)



18,761



Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 57,776



$ 10,942



$ (784)



$ 624



$ (1,842)



$ 66,716





LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, Key Data: 2021

2020

2021

2020















Home Health Services:













Locations 531



553



531



553

Acquired 1



—



1



6

De novo —



—



—



—

Divested/consolidated (1)



(3)



(4)



(6)

Total new admissions 109,082



93,482



217,004



201,664

Medicare new admissions 54,990



50,545



109,403



110,425

Average daily census 85,554



77,530



84,745



77,254

Average Medicare daily census 45,134



44,811



45,186



45,453

Medicare completed and billed episodes 85,663



81,218



170,273



171,445

Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes 1.02



0.99



1.02



1.02

Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes $ 2,899



$ 2,771



$ 2,881



$ 2,785

Total visits 2,151,665



1,963,924



4,209,298



4,099,715

Total Medicare visits 1,091,779



1,088,026



2,153,757



2,324,737

Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes 12.7



13.4



12.6



13.6

Organic growth: (1)













Net revenue 16.4 %

(12.7) %

9.4 %

(7.7) % Net Medicare revenue 10.3 %

(18.6) %

3.2 %

(12.6) % Total new admissions 16.4 %

(4.7) %

7.3 %

1.1 % Medicare new admissions 8.8 %

(14.3) %

-0.9 %

(8.3) % Average daily census 10.3 %

(2.4) %

10.2 %

(2.0) % Average Medicare daily census 0.9 %

(12.3) %

0.0 %

(10.9) % Medicare completed and billed episodes 6.2 %

(16.9) %

0.5 %

(10.3) %















Hospice Services:













Locations 120



112



120



112

Acquired 2



—



2



3

De novo —



—



1



—

Divested/consolidated (2)



—



(2)



(1)

Admissions 4,967



4,869



10,418



9,929

Average daily census 4,454



4,377



4,433



4,333

Patient days 405,339



398,283



802,313



788,652

Average revenue per patient day $ 158.54



$ 153.86



$ 160.19



$ 154.00

Organic growth: (1)













Total new admissions 1.1 %

1.8 %

4.7 %

0.9 %















Home and Community-Based Services:













Locations (2) 133



111



133



111

Acquired 1



—



1



4

De novo 3



—



7



—

Divested/consolidated —



—



—



—

Average daily census 13,514



14,333



13,625



14,358

Billable hours 1,878,138



1,921,900



3,779,419



3,907,500

Revenue per billable hour $ 25.88



$ 25.95



$ 25.96



$ 25.64

















Facility-Based Services:













Long-term Acute Care













Locations 12



13



12



13

Acquired —



—



—



—

Divested/consolidated —



—



—



—

Patient days 20,199



23,658



41,359



43,819

Average revenue per patient day $ 1,517



$ 1,385



$ 1,517



$ 1,371

Average Daily Census 222



260



229



241







(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. (2) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 37,643



$ 44,692



$ 72,302



$ 66,716

Add (net of tax):













Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1) 3,477



410



3,477



1,516

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2) 1,048



523



1,179



866

COVID-19 impact:





















PPE, supplies and other expenses (3) 7,999



20,170



16,851



22,278

CARES Act tax benefit (4) —



—



—



(2,210)

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5) —



(32,882)



—



(32,882)

NCI associated with PRF (6) —



5,643



—



5,643

ERP implementation (7) 728



—



728



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 50,895



$ 38,556



$ 94,537



$ 61,927



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 1.20



$ 1.43



$ 2.30



$ 2.13

Add (net of tax):













Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1) 0.11



0.01



0.11



0.05

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2) 0.03



0.02



0.04



0.03

COVID-19 impact:





















PPE, supplies and other expenses (3) 0.26



0.64



0.54



0.71

CARES Act tax benefit (4) —



—



—



(0.07)

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5) —



(1.05)



—



(1.05)

NCI associated with PRF (6) —



0.18



—



0.18

ERP implementation (7) 0.02



—



0.02



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 1.62



$ 1.23



$ 3.01



$ 1.98



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 37,643



$ 44,692



$ 72,302



$ 66,716

Add:













Income tax expense 13,318



15,227



22,759



18,586

Interest expense, net 143



841



406



3,609

Depreciation and amortization 4,542



5,252



9,541



10,385

Adjustment items (1) 17,942



(8,292)



30,109



(3,436)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,588



$ 57,720



$ 135,117



$ 95,860

































1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):













Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1) 4,708



554



4,708



2,064

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2) 1,419



706



1,596



1,174

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3) 10,829



27,257



22,819



30,135

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5) —



(44,435)



—



(44,435)

NCI associated with PRF (6) —



7,626



—



7,626

ERP implementation (7) 986









986







Total adjustments $ 17,942



$ (8,292)



$ 30,109



$ (3,436)







































1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; $0.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020). 2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021; ($0.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $1.2 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020). 3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments ($10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020; ($27.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $30.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020). 4. Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger. 5. Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ($44.4 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020). 6. Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020). 7. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($1.0 million pre-tax in the second quarter and first half of 2020).

