LHC Group announces second quarter 2021 financial results
More than doubles acquired annual revenue target for 2021
Aug 04, 2021, 16:01 ET
LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 12.0% to $545.9 million.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $37.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $50.9 million, or $1.62 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $73.6 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
- LHC Group continues to be an industry leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Recent data provided in June 2021 by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) shows that the company's overall home health quality star rating improved to 4.39 as compared to an overall home health quality star rating of 4.23 in the last published data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October 2020.
- Organic growth in home health admissions increased 16.4% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.0% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.
- Medicare organic growth in home health admissions increased by 8.8% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased sequentially by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 over the first quarter of 2021.
- Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 37.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 4.0% sequentially over the first quarter of 2021.
- Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 1.1% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
- LHC Group's acquisition pipeline is currently over $400 million with over $300 million of the targets in exclusive discussions, which enabled the Company to increase its target for acquired revenue in 2021 to a range of $350 million to $500 million (compared with a range of $150 million to $200 million previously) and an expected incremental Adjusted EBITDA contribution in 2022 in a range of $35 million to $50 million.
- Year-to-date, LHC Group has closed on or announced the acquisition of 26 hospice locations, three home health locations, and one HCBS location in 11 states representing annualized revenue of $161.7 million.
- On July 7, 2021, LHC Group announced the formation of a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deliver an expanded service offering of advanced clinical care services in the home. This innovative, clinician-led, proprietary model will elevate in-home care and deliver higher acuity care in the home by harnessing the combined talent and experience of partner physicians and the nurses, therapists, and physician extenders at LHC Group as well as LHC Group's industry leading in-home patient care, proprietary data analytics capabilities, clinical modeling, and technologies.
- On August 3, the Company closed on an expanded revolving credit facility totaling $800 million with lower borrowing costs and an accordion feature that increases the total borrowing capacity to $1.3 billion, an increase from the previous borrowing capacity of $700 million.
Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Favorable industry tailwinds continue to propel at home care and LHC Group with strong bi-partisan support for the recently introduced Choose Home legislation, our recently announced partnership that provides the missing link that advanced home care programs have needed, and leading quality scores that are driving market share gains. Recent third-party polling data demonstrates an overwhelming preference by patients to be treated in the safety and comfort of their home or residence. We are seeing the same kind of demand from our hospital partners for SNF-at-home and hospital-at-home programs that started during the pandemic and has accelerated since our recent announcement to launch a comprehensive offering of clinicians covering all aspects of advanced clinical care services in the home later this year."
Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to $545.9 million, compared to $487.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc. totaled $37.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized $36.8 million, $27.2 million net of tax, or $0.87 per diluted share, in government stimulus income during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the provider relief fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. During November 2020, the Company announced it would return, or repay early, its share of provider relief fund distributions of approximately $93.3 million and approximately $317.9 million in Medicare accelerated payments. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reversed the $44.4 million of government stimulus income that it recognized during the second quarter of 2020.
For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 32.0% to $50.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $38.6 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to $73.6 million, compared to $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A table providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results is provided in this release on pages 11-12.
Full Year 2021 Guidance
The Company affirmed its 2021 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, of $2.215 billion to $2.265 billion and $290 million to $300 million, respectively, and raised its adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to be in a range of $6.30 to $6.50 (compared with $6.20 to $6.40 previously).
Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "With the second quarter results in line with our expectations, we enter the back half of 2021 with increased confidence in our organic growth trajectory. Our total organic home health, Medicare and non-Medicare episodic admissions are all up year over year and sequentially while organic admissions, length of stay and average daily census are up year over year and census is up sequentially on improving length of stay in our hospice service line. We had previously anticipated this would be a record year for M&A transactions, and we have already exceeded those initial projections. Based on the breadth and depth of our pipeline, we have more than doubled our original target to $350 million to $500 million in acquired annual revenue in 2021 with a corresponding increase in Adjusted EBITDA that will accelerate next year's growth as well."
The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $30 million to $35 million in the full year of 2021. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$
|
112,108
|
$
|
286,569
|
Receivables:
|
Patient accounts receivable
|
329,166
|
301,209
|
Other receivables
|
9,214
|
11,522
|
Amounts due from governmental entities
|
149
|
—
|
Total receivables
|
338,529
|
312,731
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
13,739
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses
|
26,542
|
22,058
|
Other current assets
|
18,749
|
25,664
|
Total current assets
|
509,667
|
647,022
|
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $90,652 and $82,721, respectively
|
145,314
|
138,366
|
Goodwill
|
1,259,726
|
1,259,147
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,261 and $17,659, respectively
|
313,638
|
315,355
|
Assets held for sale
|
1,900
|
1,900
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
105,201
|
100,046
|
Other assets
|
31,679
|
21,518
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,367,125
|
$
|
2,483,354
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
$
|
56,888
|
$
|
64,864
|
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
|
88,030
|
88,666
|
Self-insurance reserves
|
31,140
|
35,103
|
Income tax payable
|
—
|
21,464
|
Government stimulus advance
|
—
|
93,257
|
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
|
252,936
|
317,962
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
33,081
|
32,676
|
Amounts due to governmental entities
|
1,608
|
1,516
|
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
|
25,928
|
25,928
|
Total current liabilities
|
489,611
|
681,436
|
Deferred income taxes
|
66,726
|
47,237
|
Income taxes payable
|
6,625
|
6,203
|
Revolving credit facility
|
—
|
20,000
|
Other long term liabilities
|
25,928
|
25,928
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
74,993
|
70,275
|
Total liabilities
|
663,883
|
851,079
|
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
|
18,589
|
18,921
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,525,831 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 31,252,929 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively
|
365
|
364
|
Treasury stock — 5,272,902 and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively
|
(79,765)
|
(69,011)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
969,897
|
962,120
|
Retained earnings
|
707,599
|
635,297
|
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
1,598,096
|
1,528,770
|
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
|
86,557
|
84,584
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,684,653
|
1,613,354
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,367,125
|
$
|
2,483,354
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net service revenue
|
$
|
545,907
|
$
|
487,320
|
$
|
1,070,742
|
$
|
1,000,191
|
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
317,872
|
306,712
|
628,144
|
627,914
|
Gross margin
|
228,035
|
180,608
|
442,598
|
372,277
|
General and administrative expenses
|
167,061
|
150,574
|
330,310
|
308,440
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
760
|
600
|
937
|
600
|
Government stimulus income
|
—
|
(44,435)
|
—
|
(44,435)
|
Operating income
|
60,214
|
73,869
|
111,351
|
107,672
|
Interest expense
|
(143)
|
(841)
|
(406)
|
(3,609)
|
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
60,071
|
73,028
|
110,945
|
104,063
|
Income tax expense
|
13,318
|
15,227
|
22,759
|
18,586
|
Net income
|
46,753
|
57,801
|
88,186
|
85,477
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
9,110
|
13,109
|
15,884
|
18,761
|
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
37,643
|
$
|
44,692
|
$
|
72,302
|
$
|
66,716
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
2.32
|
$
|
2.15
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.13
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
31,225
|
31,104
|
31,188
|
31,060
|
Diluted
|
31,430
|
31,324
|
31,423
|
31,301
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
88,186
|
$
|
85,477
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
9,541
|
10,385
|
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
|
17,995
|
17,090
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
7,506
|
6,943
|
Deferred income taxes
|
19,489
|
10,461
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
19
|
154
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
937
|
600
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
Receivables
|
(25,649)
|
(38,186)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(4,484)
|
(2,436)
|
Other assets
|
6,170
|
(4,169)
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
(13,739)
|
3,322
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(9,148)
|
(16,354)
|
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
|
(4,560)
|
3,850
|
Government stimulus advance
|
—
|
44,273
|
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
|
(65,026)
|
310,712
|
Other long term liabilities
|
—
|
17,818
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(17,962)
|
(16,876)
|
Income taxes payable
|
(21,042)
|
2,506
|
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
|
(57)
|
306
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(11,824)
|
435,876
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, building and equipment
|
(15,619)
|
(40,944)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment
|
150
|
7,142
|
Cash received (paid) for acquisitions
|
(649)
|
3,125
|
Proceeds from sale of an entity
|
1,531
|
—
|
Investments
|
(10,100)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(24,687)
|
(30,677)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from line of credit
|
—
|
256,230
|
Payments on line of credit
|
(20,000)
|
(479,230)
|
Government stimulus advance
|
(93,257)
|
—
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
1,222
|
1,107
|
Noncontrolling interest distributions
|
(13,332)
|
(10,267)
|
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
|
(10,754)
|
(8,602)
|
Purchase of additional controlling interest
|
(2,113)
|
(23,575)
|
Exercise of vested awards and stock options
|
—
|
218
|
Sale of noncontrolling interest
|
284
|
—
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(137,950)
|
(264,119)
|
Change in cash
|
(174,461)
|
141,080
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
286,569
|
31,672
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
112,108
|
$
|
172,752
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
1,322
|
$
|
4,083
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
38,103
|
$
|
2,375
|
Non-Cash Operating Activity:
|
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
|
$
|
25,656
|
$
|
18,690
|
Non-Cash Investing Activity:
|
Accrued capital expenditures
|
$
|
1,108
|
$
|
2,348
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
Home health
|
Hospice
|
Home and
|
Facility-
|
HCI
|
Total
|
Net service revenue
|
$
|
396,534
|
$
|
63,804
|
$
|
48,407
|
$
|
31,030
|
$
|
6,132
|
$
|
545,907
|
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
219,925
|
39,647
|
34,683
|
20,460
|
3,157
|
317,872
|
General and administrative expenses
|
123,245
|
18,114
|
11,923
|
10,906
|
2,873
|
167,061
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
760
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
760
|
Operating income (loss)
|
52,604
|
6,043
|
1,801
|
(336)
|
102
|
60,214
|
Interest expense
|
(106)
|
(20)
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(143)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
52,498
|
6,023
|
1,791
|
(341)
|
100
|
60,071
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
11,706
|
1,280
|
470
|
(152)
|
14
|
13,318
|
Net income (loss)
|
40,792
|
4,743
|
1,321
|
(189)
|
86
|
46,753
|
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
|
7,500
|
1,208
|
85
|
322
|
(5)
|
9,110
|
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
|
$
|
33,292
|
$
|
3,535
|
$
|
1,236
|
$
|
(511)
|
$
|
91
|
$
|
37,643
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,681,871
|
$
|
288,985
|
$
|
245,071
|
$
|
85,520
|
$
|
65,678
|
$
|
2,367,125
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
Home health
|
Hospice
|
Home and
|
Facility-
|
HCI
|
Total
|
Net service revenue
|
$
|
339,872
|
$
|
61,055
|
$
|
47,675
|
$
|
33,639
|
$
|
5,079
|
$
|
487,320
|
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
205,146
|
37,271
|
38,747
|
21,785
|
3,763
|
306,712
|
General and administrative expenses
|
110,209
|
16,266
|
11,124
|
10,165
|
2,810
|
150,574
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
—
|
600
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
600
|
Government stimulus income
|
(35,019)
|
(4,731)
|
(2,865)
|
(1,656)
|
(164)
|
(44,435)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
59,536
|
11,649
|
669
|
3,345
|
(1,330)
|
73,869
|
Interest expense
|
(594)
|
(97)
|
(79)
|
(47)
|
(24)
|
(841)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
58,942
|
11,552
|
590
|
3,298
|
(1,354)
|
73,028
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,807
|
2,439
|
(12)
|
373
|
(380)
|
15,227
|
Net income (loss)
|
46,135
|
9,113
|
602
|
2,925
|
(974)
|
57,801
|
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
|
9,922
|
2,164
|
33
|
997
|
(7)
|
13,109
|
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
|
$
|
36,213
|
$
|
6,949
|
$
|
569
|
$
|
1,928
|
$
|
(967)
|
$
|
44,692
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,656,022
|
$
|
268,771
|
$
|
259,742
|
$
|
101,258
|
$
|
71,306
|
$
|
2,357,099
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|
Home health
|
Hospice
|
Home and
|
Facility-
|
HCI
|
Total
|
Net service revenue
|
$
|
770,362
|
$
|
126,538
|
$
|
97,532
|
$
|
64,399
|
$
|
11,911
|
$
|
1,070,742
|
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
432,298
|
78,217
|
69,555
|
41,635
|
6,439
|
628,144
|
General and administrative expenses
|
242,642
|
36,241
|
23,452
|
22,163
|
5,812
|
330,310
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
937
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
937
|
Operating income (loss)
|
94,485
|
12,080
|
4,525
|
601
|
(340)
|
111,351
|
Interest expense
|
(288)
|
(56)
|
(34)
|
(19)
|
(9)
|
(406)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
94,197
|
12,024
|
4,491
|
582
|
(349)
|
110,945
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
19,596
|
2,347
|
988
|
(95)
|
(77)
|
22,759
|
Net income (loss)
|
74,601
|
9,677
|
3,503
|
677
|
(272)
|
88,186
|
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
|
12,349
|
2,223
|
364
|
979
|
(31)
|
15,884
|
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
|
$
|
62,252
|
$
|
7,454
|
$
|
3,139
|
$
|
(302)
|
$
|
(241)
|
$
|
72,302
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
Home health
|
Hospice
|
Home and
|
Facility-
|
HCI
|
Total
|
Net service revenue
|
$
|
707,693
|
$
|
121,586
|
$
|
96,139
|
$
|
63,320
|
$
|
11,453
|
$
|
1,000,191
|
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
425,586
|
75,305
|
77,200
|
42,127
|
7,696
|
627,914
|
General and administrative expenses
|
226,232
|
32,892
|
22,583
|
20,545
|
6,188
|
308,440
|
Impairment of intangibles and other
|
—
|
600
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
600
|
Government stimulus income
|
(35,019)
|
(4,731)
|
(2,865)
|
(1,656)
|
(164)
|
(44,435)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
90,894
|
17,520
|
(779)
|
2,304
|
(2,267)
|
107,672
|
Interest expense
|
(2,494)
|
(400)
|
(345)
|
(266)
|
(104)
|
(3,609)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
|
88,400
|
17,120
|
(1,124)
|
2,038
|
(2,371)
|
104,063
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
16,096
|
3,047
|
(218)
|
174
|
(513)
|
18,586
|
Net income (loss)
|
72,304
|
14,073
|
(906)
|
1,864
|
(1,858)
|
85,477
|
Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests
|
14,528
|
3,131
|
(122)
|
1,240
|
(16)
|
18,761
|
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder
|
$
|
57,776
|
$
|
10,942
|
$
|
(784)
|
$
|
624
|
$
|
(1,842)
|
$
|
66,716
|
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Key Data:
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Home Health Services:
|
Locations
|
531
|
553
|
531
|
553
|
Acquired
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
De novo
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Divested/consolidated
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
Total new admissions
|
109,082
|
93,482
|
217,004
|
201,664
|
Medicare new admissions
|
54,990
|
50,545
|
109,403
|
110,425
|
Average daily census
|
85,554
|
77,530
|
84,745
|
77,254
|
Average Medicare daily census
|
45,134
|
44,811
|
45,186
|
45,453
|
Medicare completed and billed episodes
|
85,663
|
81,218
|
170,273
|
171,445
|
Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes
|
1.02
|
0.99
|
1.02
|
1.02
|
Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes
|
$
|
2,899
|
$
|
2,771
|
$
|
2,881
|
$
|
2,785
|
Total visits
|
2,151,665
|
1,963,924
|
4,209,298
|
4,099,715
|
Total Medicare visits
|
1,091,779
|
1,088,026
|
2,153,757
|
2,324,737
|
Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes
|
12.7
|
13.4
|
12.6
|
13.6
|
Organic growth: (1)
|
Net revenue
|
16.4
|
%
|
(12.7)
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
(7.7)
|
%
|
Net Medicare revenue
|
10.3
|
%
|
(18.6)
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
(12.6)
|
%
|
Total new admissions
|
16.4
|
%
|
(4.7)
|
%
|
7.3
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
Medicare new admissions
|
8.8
|
%
|
(14.3)
|
%
|
-0.9
|
%
|
(8.3)
|
%
|
Average daily census
|
10.3
|
%
|
(2.4)
|
%
|
10.2
|
%
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
Average Medicare daily census
|
0.9
|
%
|
(12.3)
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
(10.9)
|
%
|
Medicare completed and billed episodes
|
6.2
|
%
|
(16.9)
|
%
|
0.5
|
%
|
(10.3)
|
%
|
Hospice Services:
|
Locations
|
120
|
112
|
120
|
112
|
Acquired
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
De novo
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Divested/consolidated
|
(2)
|
—
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Admissions
|
4,967
|
4,869
|
10,418
|
9,929
|
Average daily census
|
4,454
|
4,377
|
4,433
|
4,333
|
Patient days
|
405,339
|
398,283
|
802,313
|
788,652
|
Average revenue per patient day
|
$
|
158.54
|
$
|
153.86
|
$
|
160.19
|
$
|
154.00
|
Organic growth: (1)
|
Total new admissions
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
Home and Community-Based Services:
|
Locations (2)
|
133
|
111
|
133
|
111
|
Acquired
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
De novo
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
—
|
Divested/consolidated
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Average daily census
|
13,514
|
14,333
|
13,625
|
14,358
|
Billable hours
|
1,878,138
|
1,921,900
|
3,779,419
|
3,907,500
|
Revenue per billable hour
|
$
|
25.88
|
$
|
25.95
|
$
|
25.96
|
$
|
25.64
|
Facility-Based Services:
|
Long-term Acute Care
|
Locations
|
12
|
13
|
12
|
13
|
Acquired
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Divested/consolidated
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Patient days
|
20,199
|
23,658
|
41,359
|
43,819
|
Average revenue per patient day
|
$
|
1,517
|
$
|
1,385
|
$
|
1,517
|
$
|
1,371
|
Average Daily Census
|
222
|
260
|
229
|
241
|
(1)
|
Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
|
(2)
|
The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months
|
Six Months
Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
37,643
|
$
|
44,692
|
$
|
72,302
|
$
|
66,716
|
Add (net of tax):
|
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
|
3,477
|
410
|
3,477
|
1,516
|
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
|
1,048
|
523
|
1,179
|
866
|
COVID-19 impact:
|
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
|
7,999
|
20,170
|
16,851
|
22,278
|
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,210)
|
Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)
|
—
|
(32,882)
|
—
|
(32,882)
|
NCI associated with PRF (6)
|
—
|
5,643
|
—
|
5,643
|
ERP implementation (7)
|
728
|
—
|
728
|
—
|
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
50,895
|
$
|
38,556
|
$
|
94,537
|
$
|
61,927
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months
|
Six Months
Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
2.30
|
$
|
2.13
|
Add (net of tax):
|
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
0.05
|
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
COVID-19 impact:
|
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
|
0.26
|
0.64
|
0.54
|
0.71
|
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.07)
|
Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)
|
—
|
(1.05)
|
—
|
(1.05)
|
NCI associated with PRF (6)
|
—
|
0.18
|
—
|
0.18
|
ERP implementation (7)
|
0.02
|
—
|
0.02
|
—
|
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.23
|
$
|
3.01
|
$
|
1.98
|
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
|
$
|
37,643
|
$
|
44,692
|
$
|
72,302
|
$
|
66,716
|
Add:
|
Income tax expense
|
13,318
|
15,227
|
22,759
|
18,586
|
Interest expense, net
|
143
|
841
|
406
|
3,609
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,542
|
5,252
|
9,541
|
10,385
|
Adjustment items (1)
|
17,942
|
(8,292)
|
30,109
|
(3,436)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
73,588
|
$
|
57,720
|
$
|
135,117
|
$
|
95,860
|
1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):
|
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
|
4,708
|
554
|
4,708
|
2,064
|
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
|
1,419
|
706
|
1,596
|
1,174
|
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
|
10,829
|
27,257
|
22,819
|
30,135
|
Provider Relief Fund (PRF) (5)
|
—
|
(44,435)
|
—
|
(44,435)
|
NCI associated with PRF (6)
|
—
|
7,626
|
—
|
7,626
|
ERP implementation (7)
|
986
|
986
|
Total adjustments
|
$
|
17,942
|
$
|
(8,292)
|
$
|
30,109
|
$
|
(3,436)
|
1.
|
Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; $0.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).
|
2.
|
Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021; ($0.7 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $1.2 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).
|
3.
|
COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments ($10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020; ($27.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $30.1 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2020).
|
4.
|
Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.
|
5.
|
Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund ($44.4 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020).
|
6.
|
Non-controlling interest distributed to our Joint Venture partners in association with the Government stimulus income recognized during the second quarter of 2020 ($7.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2020).
|
7.
|
Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($1.0 million pre-tax in the second quarter and first half of 2020).
