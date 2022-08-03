LHC Group announces second quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 5.5% to $576.2 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $29.8 million, or $0.98 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

  • LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
  • Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.20 in the April 2022 release to 4.25 in the July 2022 release and Home Health quality patient satisfaction ratings continue to improve from 3.83 in the April 2022 release to 4.01 in the July 2022 release.
  • Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
  • On May 3, 2022, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022

December 31,
2021

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash

$         27,400

$          9,809

Receivables:


Patient accounts receivable

342,068

348,820

Other receivables

13,304

13,780

Amounts due from governmental entities

483

Total receivables

355,855

362,600

Prepaid income taxes

19,613

7,531

Prepaid expenses

20,556

28,401

Other current assets

36,166

24,801

Total current assets

459,590

433,142

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $106,541 and $98,394, respectively

155,978

153,959

Goodwill

1,751,430

1,748,426

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,902 and $19,152, respectively

397,121

400,002

Operating lease right of use asset

109,925

113,399

Other assets

63,830

46,693

Total assets

$    2,937,874

$   2,895,621

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$       124,222

$        98,118

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

94,432

100,532

Self-insurance reserves

41,302

33,784

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

8,222

106,489

Current operating lease payable

36,929

37,630

Amounts due to governmental entities

3,034

5,447

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

26,790

26,790

Total current liabilities

334,931

408,790

Deferred income taxes

80,691

70,026

Income taxes payable

7,754

7,320

Revolving credit facility

759,000

661,197

Long-term operating lease liabilities

75,971

78,688

                                   Total liabilities

1,258,347

1,226,021

Noncontrolling interest — redeemable

17,210

17,501

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,703,550  and 36,549,524
shares issued, and 30,567,333 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively

367

365

Treasury stock —  6,136,217 and  5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively

(194,390)

(164,790)

Additional paid-in capital

990,247

979,642

Retained earnings

781,063

751,025

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,577,287

1,566,242

Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable

85,030

85,857

Total stockholders' equity

1,662,317

1,652,099

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    2,937,874

$   2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended  

 June 30,

Six Months Ended 

 June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net service revenue

$       576,193

$       545,907

$    1,147,688

$    1,070,742

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

353,933

317,872

704,321

628,144

Gross margin

222,260

228,035

443,367

442,598

General and administrative expenses

196,390

167,061

380,749

330,310

Impairment of intangibles and other

842

760

2,071

937

Operating income

25,028

60,214

60,547

111,351

Interest expense

(6,407)

(143)

(10,578)

(406)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

18,621

60,071

49,969

110,945

Income tax expense

3,679

13,318

10,048

22,759

Net income

14,942

46,753

39,921

88,186

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,358

9,110

9,883

15,884

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$         10,584

$         37,643

$         30,038

$         72,302








Earnings per share:






Basic

$              0.35

$              1.21

$              0.98

$              2.32

Diluted

$              0.35

$              1.20

$              0.98

$              2.30

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

30,543

31,225

30,508

31,188

Diluted

30,676

31,430

30,623

31,423

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022

2021

Operating activities:




Net income

$

39,921

$

88,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization expense

11,723

9,541

Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

20,412

17,995

Stock-based compensation expense

9,319

7,506

Deferred income taxes

10,665

19,489

Loss on disposal of assets

221

19

    Impairment of intangibles and other

2,071

937

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




Receivables

5,686

(25,649)

Prepaid expenses

7,845

(4,484)

Other assets

(13,403)

6,170

Prepaid income taxes

(12,083)

(13,739)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

31,358

(9,148)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

1,338

(4,560)

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(98,267)

(65,026)

Operating lease liabilities

(20,286)

(17,962)

Income taxes payable

434

(21,042)

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

758

(57)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,288)

(11,824)

Investing activities:




Purchases of property, building and equipment

(11,138)

(15,619)

Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment



150

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,570)

(649)

Proceeds from sale of an entity



1,531

Minority interest investments

(15,100)

(10,100)

Net cash used in investing activities

(28,808)

(24,687)

Financing activities:




Proceeds from line of credit

597,250

Payments on line of credit

(499,447)

(20,000)

Government stimulus advance



(93,257)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,233

1,222

   Payments on repurchasing common stock

(34,565)

Noncontrolling interest distributions

(11,541)

(13,332)

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(3,867)

(10,754)

Purchase of additional controlling interest

(376)

(2,113)

Sale of noncontrolling interest



284

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

48,687

(137,950)

Change in cash

17,591

(174,461)

Cash at beginning of period

9,809

286,569

Cash at end of period

$

27,400

$

112,108






Non-Cash Financing Activity:




Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:




Interest paid

$

9,321

$

1,322

Income taxes paid

$

11,191

$

38,103

Non-Cash Operating Activity:




Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$

18,633

$

25,656

Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities

$

(1,695)

Non-Cash Investing Activity:




Net working capital adjustment

$

1,440

Accrued capital expenditures

$

74

$

1,108

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$     392,782

$   102,617

$    44,718

$     30,709

$      5,367

$     576,193

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

228,511

67,848

31,788

22,830

2,956

353,933

General and administrative expenses

134,623

33,423

12,444

12,211

3,689

196,390

Impairment of intangibles and other

481

361




842

Operating income (loss)

29,167

985

486

(4,332)

(1,278)

25,028

Interest expense

(4,488)

(949)

(564)

(281)

(125)

(6,407)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

24,679

36

(78)

(4,613)

(1,403)

18,621

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,565

(160)

(1,413)

(960)

(353)

3,679

Net income (loss)

18,114

196

1,335

(3,653)

(1,050)

14,942

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

4,324

888

(34)

(817)

(3)

4,358

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$       13,790

$         (692)

$      1,369

$      (2,836)

$     (1,047)

$       10,584

Total assets

$  1,746,161

$   807,100

$  240,481

$     80,617

$    63,515

$ 2,937,874

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$     396,534

$     63,804

$     48,407

$     31,030

$       6,132

$    545,907

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

219,925

39,647

34,683

20,460

3,157

317,872

General and administrative expenses

123,245

18,114

11,923

10,906

2,873

167,061

Impairment of intangibles and other

760





760

Operating income (loss)

52,604

6,043

1,801

(336)

102

60,214

Interest expense

(106)

(20)

(10)

(5)

(2)

(143)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

52,498

6,023

1,791

(341)

100

60,071

Income tax expense (benefit)

11,706

1,280

470

(152)

14

13,318

Net income (loss)

40,792

4,743

1,321

(189)

86

46,753

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,500

1,208

85

322

(5)

9,110

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$       33,292

$       3,535

$       1,236

$         (511)

$            91

$      37,643

Total assets

$  1,681,871

$   288,985

$   245,071

$     85,520

$     65,678

$ 2,367,125

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six months ended June 30, 2022

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$      780,674

$   204,523

$     89,058

$     62,848

$     10,585

$ 1,147,688

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

456,718

133,913

60,743

47,035

5,912

704,321

General and administrative expenses

261,430

64,768

23,862

23,639

7,050

380,749

Impairment of intangibles and other

930

1,087

54



2,071

Operating income (loss)

61,596

4,755

4,399

(7,826)

(2,377)

60,547

Interest expense

(7,458)

(1,447)

(977)

(489)

(207)

(10,578)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

54,138

3,308

3,422

(8,315)

(2,584)

49,969

Income tax expense (benefit)

11,334

436

845

(1,922)

(645)

10,048

Net income (loss)

42,804

2,872

2,577

(6,393)

(1,939)

39,921

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

8,920

1,568

51

(646)

(10)

9,883

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$        33,884

$       1,304

$       2,526

$      (5,747)

$      (1,929)

$      30,038

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Six months ended June 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$      770,362

$   126,538

$     97,532

$     64,399

$     11,911

$ 1,070,742

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

432,298

78,217

69,555

41,635

6,439

628,144

General and administrative expenses

242,642

36,241

23,452

22,163

5,812

330,310

Impairment of intangibles and other

937





937

Operating income (loss)

94,485

12,080

4,525

601

(340)

111,351

Interest expense

(288)

(56)

(34)

(19)

(9)

(406)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

94,197

12,024

4,491

582

(349)

110,945

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,596

2,347

988

(95)

(77)

22,759

Net income (loss)

74,601

9,677

3,503

677

(272)

88,186

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

12,349

2,223

364

979

(31)

15,884

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$        62,252

$       7,454

$       3,139

$         (302)

$         (241)

$      72,302

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Key Data:

2022

2021

2022

2021









Home Health Services:







Locations

543

531

543

531

Total new admissions

107,268

109,082

220,390

217,004

Episodic new admissions

66,419

68,738

134,573

136,130

Average daily census

84,320

85,554

84,833

84,745

Average episodic daily census

53,415

55,706

53,191

55,152

Completed episodes

104,053

105,393

204,580

207,129

Average reimbursement per completed episodes

$2,878

$2,882

$2,906

$2,869

Total visits

2,089,747

2,151,665

4,207,819

4,209,298

Total episodic visits

1,286,584

1,352,608

2,573,685

2,641,261

Average visits per episodes

12.4

12.8

12.6

12.8

Organic growth: (1)















   Revenue

-3.4

%

16.4

%

-1.5

%

9.4

%

   Episodic revenue

-4.2

%

14.8

%

-3.0

%

8.0

%

   Total new admissions

-4.3

%

16.4

%

-1.4

%

7.3

%

   Episodic new admissions

-6.3

%

13.4

%

-4.4

%

4.6

%

   Average daily census

-3.5

%

10.3

%

-2.2

%

10.2

%

   Average episodic daily census

-6.4

%

5.7

%

-5.7

%

4.5

%

   Completed episodes

-3.7

%

11.0

%

-3.5

%

5.5

%









Hospice Services:







Locations

169

120

169

120

Admissions

7,370

4,967

15,746

10,418

Average daily census

7,123

4,454

7,093

4,433

Patient days

648,216

405,339

1,284,037

802,313

Average revenue per patient day

$

160.97

$

158.54

$

161.99

$

160.19

Organic growth: (1)











   Total new admissions

5.5

%

1.1

%

7.1

%

4.7

%









Home and Community-Based Services:







Locations

135

135

135

133

Average daily census

11,598

13,514

11,864

13,613

Billable hours

1,694,994

1,878,138

3,368,686

3,779,419

Revenue per billable hour

$

27.22

$

25.88

$

27.19

$

25.96

Facility-Based Services:







Long-term Acute Care







Locations

12

12

12

12

Average revenue per patient day

$

1,479

$

1,517

$

1,463

$

1,517

Patient days

17,550

20,199

38,063

41,359

























(1)     Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
 June 30,

Six Months Ended
 June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

10,584

$

37,643

$

30,038

$

72,302

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

6,771

3,477

9,790

3,477

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

3,010

1,048

5,142

1,179

   COVID-19 impact: 











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



7,999



16,851

   ERP implementation (4)

2,446

728

4,138

728

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

6,562



10,204


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

465



3,963


Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

29,838

$

50,895

$

63,275

$

94,537

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited)  



Three Months Ended
 June 30,

Six Months Ended
 June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

0.35

$

1.20

$

0.98

$

2.30

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.22

0.11

0.32

0.11

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.10

0.03

0.17

0.04

   COVID-19 impact:











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



0.26



0.54

   ERP implementation (4)

0.08

0.02

0.14

0.02

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

0.21



0.33


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

0.02



0.13


Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

0.98

$

1.62

$

2.07

$

3.01

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

10,584

$

37,643

$

30,038

$

72,302

Add:







   Income tax expense


3,679

13,318

10,048

22,759

   Interest expense, net

6,407

143

10,578

406

   Depreciation and amortization 

6,106

4,542

11,723

9,541

   Adjustment items (*)


26,233

17,942

45,137

30,109

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,009

$

73,588

$

107,524

$

135,117

* Adjustment items (pre-tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

9,226

4,708

13,307

4,708

   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

4,101

1,419

6,983

1,596

   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



10,829



22,819

   ERP implementation (4)

3,332

986

5,619

986

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

8,941



13,865


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

633



5,363


Total adjustments

$

26,233

$

17,942

$

45,137

$

30,109

















  1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($9.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.3 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).
  2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($4.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021).
  3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022; $10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2021).
  4. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($3.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.6 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022; $1.0 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).
  5. Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first and second quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($8.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.9 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022).
  6. Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other disputed contract settlements ($0.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.4 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022).

