LHC Group announces third quarter 2022 financial results

LHC Group, Inc.

Nov 02, 2022

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Net service revenue increased 2.0% to $576.9 million.
  • Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $17.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $32.6 million, or $1.06 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $60.3 million.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 8-9.

In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the third quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash

$         10,522

$          9,809

Receivables:


Patient accounts receivable

331,524

348,820

Other receivables

30,217

13,780

Total receivables

361,741

362,600

Prepaid income taxes

19,303

7,531

Prepaid expenses

23,128

28,401

Other current assets

25,687

24,801

Total current assets

440,381

433,142

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $110,600 and $98,394, respectively

153,806

153,959

Goodwill

1,750,420

1,748,426

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $22,865 and $19,152, respectively

395,309

400,002

Operating lease right of use asset

108,975

113,399

Other assets

65,263

46,693

Total assets

$    2,914,154

$   2,895,621

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$       108,748

$        98,118

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

84,412

100,532

Self-insurance reserves

38,734

33,784

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

4,840

106,489

Current operating lease payable

36,998

37,630

Amounts due to governmental entities

2,499

5,447

Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax

26,790

26,790

Total current liabilities

303,021

408,790

Deferred income taxes

87,661

70,026

Income taxes payable

7,988

7,320

Revolving credit facility

738,000

661,197

Long-term operating lease liabilities

74,992

78,688

                                   Total liabilities

1,211,662

1,226,021

Noncontrolling interest — redeemable

16,978

17,501

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,733,790 and 36,549,524 shares issued, and 30,587,735 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively

367

365

Treasury stock — 6,146,055 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively

(195,447)

(164,790)

Additional paid-in capital

997,115

979,642

Retained earnings

798,372

751,025

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,600,407

1,566,242

Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable

85,107

85,857

Total stockholders' equity

1,685,514

1,652,099

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    2,914,154

$   2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended  

 September 30,

Nine months ended 

 September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net service revenue

$       576,913

$       565,451

$    1,724,601

$    1,636,193

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

347,772

343,862

1,052,093

972,006

Gross margin

229,141

221,589

672,508

664,187

General and administrative expenses

189,051

176,444

569,800

506,754

Impairment of intangibles and other

2,059


4,130

937

Operating income

38,031

45,145

98,578

156,496

Interest expense

(9,053)

(1,135)

(19,631)

(1,541)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

28,978

44,010

78,947

154,955

Income tax expense

6,966

10,150

17,014

32,909

Net income

22,012

33,860

61,933

122,046

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,703

6,126

14,586

22,010

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$         17,309

$         27,734

$         47,347

$       100,036








Earnings per share:






Basic

$              0.57

$              0.89

$              1.55

$              3.21

Diluted

$              0.56

$              0.88

$              1.55

$              3.18

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

30,565

31,238

30,527

31,205

Diluted

30,706

31,434

30,639

31,422

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)


Nine months ended 

 September 30,

2022

2021

Operating activities:


Net income

$       61,933

$           122,046

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization expense

17,483

14,899

Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

30,769

27,526

Stock-based compensation expense

15,290

11,717

Deferred income taxes

17,635

23,356

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

484

(1,190)

    Impairment of intangibles and other

4,130

937

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:


Receivables

(684)

(27,038)

Prepaid expenses

5,273

397

Other assets

(4,208)

(6,368)

Prepaid income taxes

(11,772)

(11,575)

Prepaid taxes


(12,509)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

16,282

6,626

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

(11,251)

(9,687)

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(101,649)

(141,629)

Operating lease liabilities

(30,568)

(27,472)

Income taxes payable

668

(20,819)

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

223

(833)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

10,038

(51,616)

Investing activities:


Purchases of property, building and equipment

(14,074)

(23,548)

Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment


3,350

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,570)

(383,475)

Purchase of intangible assets

(100)

Proceeds from sale of an entity


1,531

Minority interest investments

(15,250)

(10,100)

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,994)

(412,242)

Financing activities:


Proceeds from line of credit

815,155

544,056

Payments on line of credit

(738,352)

(209,056)

Government stimulus advance


(93,257)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,840

1,877

  Payments on deferred financing fees


(2,855)

   Payments on repurchasing common stock

(34,565)

Noncontrolling interest distributions

(16,346)

(22,187)

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(4,630)

(11,594)

Purchase of additional controlling interest

(433)

(2,113)

Sale of noncontrolling interest


1,934

Net cash provided by financing activities

22,669

206,805

Change in cash

713

(257,053)

Cash at beginning of period

9,809

286,569

Cash at end of period

$       10,522

$             29,516

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)




Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:


Interest paid

$       18,049

$               1,532

Income taxes paid

$       10,701

$             42,036

Non-Cash Operating Activity:


Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

$       28,435

$             41,776

Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities

$         2,089

$               2,746

Non-Cash Investing Activity:


Net working capital adjustment

$         1,440

$                     —

Accrued capital expenditures

$            126

$               1,807

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended September 30, 2022

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$     373,335

$   103,799

$    47,978

$     31,441

$    20,360

$     576,913

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

217,790

68,951

35,727

22,549

2,755

347,772

General and administrative expenses

126,052

32,384

11,893

12,098

6,624

189,051

Impairment of intangibles and other


1,590

469



2,059

Operating income (loss)

29,493

874

(111)

(3,206)

10,981

38,031

Interest expense

(6,347)

(1,356)

(808)

(362)

(180)

(9,053)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

23,146

(482)

(919)

(3,568)

10,801

28,978

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,723

(439)

(165)

(927)

2,774

6,966

Net income (loss)

17,423

(43)

(754)

(2,641)

8,027

22,012

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

3,838

1,269

(125)

(439)

160

4,703

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$       13,585

$     (1,312)

$        (629)

$     (2,202)

$      7,867

$       17,309

Total assets

$  1,717,209

$   798,668

$  238,082

$     80,223

$    79,972

$ 2,914,154

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended September 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$     386,699

$     82,653

$     45,800

$     32,415

$     17,884

$    565,451

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

230,839

51,631

34,386

23,725

3,281

343,862

General and administrative expenses

126,695

22,548

11,764

11,050

4,387

176,444

Operating income (loss)

29,165

8,474

(350)

(2,360)

10,216

45,145

Interest expense

(811)

(139)

(109)

(54)

(22)

(1,135)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

28,354

8,335

(459)

(2,414)

10,194

44,010

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,407

1,874

(99)

(554)

2,522

10,150

Net income (loss)

21,947

6,461

(360)

(1,860)

7,672

33,860

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,157

1,085

77

(187)

(6)

6,126

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$       16,790

$       5,376

$        (437)

$     (1,673)

$       7,678

$      27,734

Total assets

$  1,632,670

$   681,954

$   239,452

$    83,276

$    75,334

$ 2,712,686

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$   1,154,009

$   308,322

$   137,036

$     94,289

$     30,945

$ 1,724,601

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

674,508

202,864

96,470

69,584

8,667

1,052,093

General and administrative expenses

387,482

97,152

35,755

35,737

13,674

569,800

Impairment of intangibles and other

930

2,677

523



4,130

Operating income (loss)

91,089

5,629

4,288

(11,032)

8,604

98,578

Interest expense

(13,805)

(2,803)

(1,785)

(851)

(387)

(19,631)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

77,284

2,826

2,503

(11,883)

8,217

78,947

Income tax expense (benefit)

17,057

(3)

680

(2,849)

2,129

17,014

Net income (loss)

60,227

2,829

1,823

(9,034)

6,088

61,933

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

12,758

2,837

(74)

(1,085)

150

14,586

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$        47,469

$             (8)

$       1,897

$     (7,949)

$       5,938

$      47,347

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Home health
services

Hospice
services

Home and
community-
based
services

Facility-
based
services

HCI

Total

Net service revenue

$   1,157,061

$   209,191

$   143,332

$     96,814

$     29,795

$ 1,636,193

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

663,137

129,848

103,941

65,360

9,720

972,006

General and administrative expenses

369,337

58,789

35,216

33,213

10,199

506,754

Impairment of intangibles and other

937





937

Operating income (loss)

123,650

20,554

4,175

(1,759)

9,876

156,496

Interest expense

(1,099)

(195)

(143)

(73)

(31)

(1,541)

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

122,551

20,359

4,032

(1,832)

9,845

154,955

Income tax expense (benefit)

26,003

4,221

889

(649)

2,445

32,909

Net income (loss)

96,548

16,138

3,143

(1,183)

7,400

122,046

Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests

17,506

3,308

441

792

(37)

22,010

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder

$        79,042

$     12,830

$       2,702

$     (1,975)

$       7,437

$    100,036

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
 September 30,

Nine Months

Ended
 September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

17,309

$

27,734

$

47,347

$

100,036

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

4,244

6,875

14,034

10,352

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

3,970

369

9,112

1,548

   COVID-19 impact: 











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



10,290



27,141

   ERP implementation (4)

1,360

498

5,498

1,226

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

3,621



13,825


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

2,063



6,026


   Hurricane Ida (7)



844



844

   Gain on sale of asset (8)



(951)



(951)

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

32,567

$

45,659

$

95,842

$

140,196

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)  



Three Months Ended
 September 30,

Nine Months

Ended
 September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

0.56

$

0.88

$

1.55

$

3.18

Add (net of tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.14

0.22

0.46

0.33

   Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.13

0.01

0.30

0.05

   COVID-19 impact:











      PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



0.33



0.87

   ERP implementation (4)

0.04

0.01

0.17

0.03

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

0.12



0.45


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

0.07



0.20


   Hurricane Ida (7)



0.03



0.03

   Gain on sale of asset (8)



(0.03)



(0.03)

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

1.06

$

1.45

$

3.13

$

4.46

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$

17,309

$

27,734

$

47,347

$

100,036

Add:







   Income tax expense


6,966

10,150

17,014

32,909

   Interest expense, net

9,053

1,135

19,631

1,541

   Depreciation and amortization 

5,759

5,358

17,483

14,899

   Adjustment items (*)


21,167

24,415

66,304

54,524

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,254

$

68,792

$

167,779

$

203,909


















* Adjustment items (pre-tax):







   Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

5,888

9,364

19,195

14,072

   Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

5,508

502

12,491

2,098

   COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)



14,016



36,835

   ERP implementation (4)

1,886

679

7,505

1,665

   Cost improvement initiatives (5)

5,023



18,888


   Cost report and contract settlements (6)

2,862



8,225


   Hurricane Ida (7)



1,150



1,150

   Gain on sale of asset (8)



(1,296)



(1,296)

Total adjustments

$

21,167

$

24,415

$

66,304

$

54,524

















  1. Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ($5.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $19.2 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $9.4 million and $14.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
  2. Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($5.5 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $12.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $0.5 million and $2.1 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
  3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022; $14.0 million and $36.8 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
  4. Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($1.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $7.5 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022; $0.7 million and $1.7 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively).
  5. Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first three quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($5.0 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $18.9 million pre-tax in the nine months ended September 30, 2022).
  6. Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other contract settlements ($1.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $8.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022).
  7. Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021).
  8. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.  The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million.

Contact: 

Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

[email protected]

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.

