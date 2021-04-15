LHC Group earns national recognitions for company culture

LAFAYETTE, La., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) has received three national recognitions for its company outlook, culture, and successful teamwork as part of the "Q1 Comparably Awards." The Louisiana-based, in-home healthcare provider ranked on the lists for "Best Outlook," "Best Operations Team," and "Best Sales Team" for large companies (more than 500 employees).

LHC Group was also recognized by Comparably in 2020 – earning high rankings on its lists for "Best Company Culture" and "Best Companies for Women."

"We are honored and humbled to once again earn these recognitions from Comparably," said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. "These awards, specifically those for 'Best Teams,' belong to our LHC Group family members around the nation. The 'Best Outlook' award is a special validation of our emphasis on employee engagement and opportunity – it demonstrates their confidence in the future success of LHC Group. As a healthcare company, we faced some of the most challenging times in our history over the past year. This award proves that we remain focused not only on growing our business, but also on developing a culture that employees can be proud of."

Comparably is a "leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site." It provides a platform for employees to "anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size."

The awards lists were based on anonymous surveys from employees who rated their employers within the past 12 months. According to the announcement from Comparably:

The "Best Outlook" rankings were derived from employee survey responses covering their confidence in the future success of the company, and how likely they are to recommend their company to a friend (also referred to as the eNPS or employee net promotor score). The final dataset was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies.

The "Best Sales Team" and "Best Operations Teams" lists were determined by measuring nearly 20 different workplace categories, from compensation and leadership to work-life balance and professional development. The awards were derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees in sales and operations departments who anonymously rated their employers between March 22, 2020, and March 22, 2021. LHC Groups ranked on these lists as follows:

Best Outlook: 16 out of 50

Best Sales Team: 46 out of 50

Best Operations Team: 8 out of 25

To learn more about the Comparably rankings and the most recent awards, please visit Comparably.com/awards.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.