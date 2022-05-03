LHC Group finalizes home health partnership with Archbold Medical Center

Joint venture agreement will expand services in seven Georgia counties

LAFAYETTE, La., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that it has finalized a joint venture (JV) partnership for in-home healthcare services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Ga. The initial agreement was first announced by the two organizations in March.

The agreement includes two locations serving Thomas, Brooks, Grady, Colquitt, Mitchell, Decatur, and Seminole counties, expanding LHC Group's service area to five additional counties. LHC Group's providers will be able to serve an increased coverage area and advance the company's position as a preferred in-home care provider for Georgians.

LHC Group has purchased majority ownership and assumed management. Both agencies will continue operating under their existing names.

These acquisitions are the latest addition to company's existing home health care footprint of more than 556 locations around the nation. LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare services and the joint venture partner of choice for more than 400 leading hospitals across the United States.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

