LHH and EdCast Form Global Partnership to Provide World-Class Personalized Learning and Development Programs

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the integrated HR solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, and EdCast, the leading AI-powered talent experience and knowledge cloud platform, announced a strategic partnership that will give LHH and EdCast clients access to cutting-edge, customized leadership training and development programs. A SaaS-based platform that leverages AI and machine learning, EdCast enables individual learning journeys to meet leaders where they are in their careers and delivers customized content based on personal needs.

Consumers are used to receiving customized content for entertainment purposes. The EdCast talent experience platform applies a similar concept to career and talent development by offering a single digital destination where people can create and consume personalized learning experiences based on their unique needs. Learners can access a customizable Skills Taxonomy of 15,000 skills and more than 50 million pieces of content related to current workplace issues such as wellness, inclusion and hybrid work, all searchable by roles and interests. The platform moves away from the traditional one-size-fits-all learning model to deliver flexible learning based on what people want, when they need it.

"The future of learning is smart, flexible, accessible in real time, technology-enabled, and focused on individual needs," said John Morgan, President LHH Career Transition & Mobility and LHH Learning & Development. "We're excited to partner with EdCast to make the future a reality today and help leaders and companies easily gain the skills they need to take on new challenges and demands in the fast-evolving workplace landscape."

The Conference Board's global survey, C-Suite Challenge 2019™, revealed that CEOs see lack of skilled talent as one of the obstacles to innovation that will get worse, not better, by 2025. As work is redefined, organizations need to anticipate and develop future skills to attract and retain leaders.

At the same time, employees are reevaluating their opportunities and demanding more from their employers. A recent study from LHH and The Adecco Group, Resetting Normal: Defining a New Era of Work, revealed that 70% of employees expect their company to have a clear talent and development strategy to train them for future company needs.

A key part of LHH's digital learning and development strategy, the partnership with EdCast helps future-proof organizations by offering them an end-to-end, AI-based talent development solution that enables robust skill development and immersive experiences that optimize learning.

"Our partnership with EdCast augments our omnichannel approach to development, providing science-based, scalable solutions through a world-class digital ecosystem and puts us at the forefront of personalized learning and development," said Jessica Conser, Ph.D., LHH SVP Products and Innovation.

"We are excited to partner with LHH to further extend the value of our universal learning platform," said Karl Mehta, EdCast CEO. "EdCast is committed to addressing current and future talent development needs through meaningful partnerships and a robust talent experience platform that cultivates high performing leaders and teams, as well as a culture of organizational success."

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee and talent experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers range from G2000 companies to small businesses to government organizations. With EdCast's platform, enterprises are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast's offerings include its Talent Experience Platform (TXP), Spark for SMBs and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @EdCast.

About LHH

At LHH, we exist to help people, teams and organizations find and prepare for what's next. Our end-to-end HR solutions future-proof organizations and careers all over the world. Through Advisory, Career Transition & Mobility, Insights, Learning & Development and Recruitment Solutions, we enable transformation, and our job is never done because there's always another tomorrow to prepare for.

We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it with local expertise, backed by global infrastructure and industry-leading technology. LHH's over 8,000 colleagues and coaches span 66 countries, working with more than 15,000 organizations, a majority of Fortune Global 500, and nearly 500,000 candidates each year. Together we address needs across the entire talent journey, helping organizations build their capabilities and individuals build brighter futures. There is a world of opportunity out there. Let's get to work.

LHH is a part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich Switzerland.

For additional information, visit www.LHH.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @LHH_Global.

