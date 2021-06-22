LHH Announces New Mobile-First Outplacement Offering For Underserved Employee Populations

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the world's leading provider of career transition, coaching, and leadership development solutions, today announced the launch of LHH Compass—a new solution designed specifically to support employees who, despite being the most vulnerable to economic downturns, are the least likely to receive standardized outplacement services to find new work.

Launching first in the United States and then expanding globally, LHH Compass is designed specifically for access via smartphones to not only make transitions easier for those without a computer, but also to create a truly on-demand user experience. Core elements include virtual or on-site workshops, step-by-step instructional videos, and fast connections to jobs through both Adecco and LHH's proprietary networking marketplaces.

"The pandemic, robotics, AI, and automation have taken a toll on this underserved population," said Greg Simpson, LHH Global Managing Director, Outplacement and Redeployment Practice. "We are truly excited about the potential of Compass to match hiring firms with new talent who are eager to start working again."

Compass is also structured so that employers can choose from an extensive menu of additional features to find the best combination to help their departing employees. Add-on services include one-on-one coaching, and opportunities for reskilling or upskilling with courses from LinkedIn® Learning, General Assembly, and Aspire Academy. As well, participants will be given lifetime access to LHH resources including the Compass Career Portal.

"This new offering creates an unprecedented opportunity for employers to help a group of employees who have traditionally been left out of the career transition discussion," said Dr. Mary-Clare Race, LHH Chief Innovation and Product Officer. "It's a tailored solution that will help employees navigate the current landscape of skill requirements, and find new and more meaningful jobs."

"LHH Compass reflects more than 50 years of experience as the global leader in career transition and career management and fulfills our promise to deliver the most flexible and innovative offerings available in the market today," Race said.

"Now, every person, no matter what role they hold in an organization, can be supported through a critical career moment so that they can find new jobs, most of which they wouldn't have been able to find on their own," Race added.

Learn more about LHH Compass.

About LHH

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling and transitioning, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity.

A division of The Adecco Group—the world's leading HR solutions partner—LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 12,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. Learn more at www.lhh.com.

