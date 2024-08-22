LHH NAMED LEADER, STAR PERFORMER IN EVEREST GROUP'S PEAK MATRIX® 2024 FOR CONTINGENT TALENT AND STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS

LHH's dual honor for the second year in a row highlights its innovative talent strategy, expansion in digital staffing, and pioneering use of AI-driven solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the 2024 Everest Group US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

As part of this year's assessment, Everest Group acknowledged LHH for its extensive industry and skills portfolio, driven by strategic investments in advanced technology and a forward-thinking approach to digital staffing. LHH's innovative tools, such as the EZRA coaching platform and LHH's Career Canvas, which deliver AI-powered upskilling and career transformation services, further solidified its position as a leader in the field.

"Being recognized once again as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is a tremendous honor that reflects our strategic focus on innovation and excellence across the entire talent journey," said Laurie Chamberlin, President of LHH, North America. "As the workforce continues to evolve, organizations need a partner that can adapt to new challenges and provide comprehensive support throughout the entire talent lifecycle. This recognition underscores the impact of our investments in AI-driven platforms and our deep industry expertise, which together are transforming our approach to talent management. Our global team remains dedicated to advancing these innovations, enhancing our services, and empowering our clients and candidates to thrive in today's dynamic work environment."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments provide enterprises with critical analysis to guide decision-making about global service providers, locations, and products across diverse market segments. LHH's recognition as a Leader and Star Performer highlights its global impact, innovative solutions, and consistent delivery of value to clients and candidates alike.

"LHH has emerged as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2024 US Business and Professionals Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Its position has been bolstered by the strengthening of its industry and skills portfolio, increased investments in technology tools like the EZRA coaching tool and Adecco Career Assistant, and a strong vision for building digital staffing capabilities, all of which have further solidified its leadership on the PEAK Matrix®," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

To view the full report, visit https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2024-68-R-6564/Marketing

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

