LHH RECRUITMENT SOLUTIONS NAMED BY FORBES AS ONE OF AMERICA'S DREAM EMPLOYERS 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, announced today that LHH Recruitment Solutions was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Dream Employers of 2025.

"It's a true honor to receive this recognition from Forbes and to be included on their prestigious list of companies setting the standard for creating positive work environments," said Laurie Chamberlin, President of LHH Recruitment Solutions, North America. "This award underscores our commitment to supporting employee well-being while cultivating an inclusive and engaging workplace culture that inspires growth today and in the years to come."

This award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and based on over 266,000 data points from a survey of college students and individuals working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. LHH Recruitment Solutions' final score is a result of how frequently they were named as a "dream employer" and the overall willingness of those surveyed to recommend their workplace.

Forbes also named LHH Recruitment Solutions as one of America's Best Workplaces for Women 2024, reflecting the success of LHH's people-first initiatives, including leadership development programs, mentorship networks and opportunities for career advancement. This year, internal surveys indicated a 4% increase in overall employee engagement and a 19% decrease in voluntary turnover rates among LHH Recruitment Solutions employees.

The America's Dream Employers of 2025 award list was announced on November 26, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes' website here .

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: https://www.lhh.com .

