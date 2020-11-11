Lhoist North America Expands Distribution Capabilities to Meet Growing Steel Industry Demand

The new distribution terminal, which is expected to be operational in 2021, is primarily driven by growing demand for Lhoist's high purity dolomitic lime products in the steel industry. "This project aligns with our company's commitment to environmentally sustainable growth," said Ron Thompson, President and CEO of Lhoist North America.

The new facility will have a primary supply from the new kiln in Marble Falls, TX, but is serviced by three of the major railroads allowing shipments from multiple dolomitic production sites across the Southern United States. The facility can service over 200,000 tons per year of demand with:

1,000 tons of silo storage

Up to 40 rail cars stored on site at any time

Screening systems to ensure clean pebble products and properly sized injection products

"Despite the current COVID-19 impacts on the economy, Lhoist is investing to create jobs and meet critical supply chain demands, like steel production, which support future infrastructure growth in North America. This project will ensure a reliable supply of lime to our customers by increasing the flexibility of our supply chain and allowing us to store a substantial amount of inventory close to their sites. As a privately held mining company, the long-term orientation of our business, including investment in distribution terminals to service our customers, has always been at our core," said Laura Henderson, Director of Supply Chain and Strategy.

About Lhoist

A subsidiary of Belgium-based Lhoist Group, Lhoist North America is a leading supplier of lime, limestone and other mineral products in the North American marketplace. With its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, Lhoist North America employs 1,500 people at over 50 facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

