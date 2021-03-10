LHP and ETAS Team Up to Deliver AUTOSAR Training

The automotive industry is rapidly adopting AUTOSAR methodology. To stay competitive, organizations' engineering teams need to keep current with new technologies. Receiving hands-on experience using software tools is one way to help skill up and repurpose current engineering teams, which also aids in retention.

With increasing demand for training in the automotive industry, LHP and ETAS are collaborating to become the driving force for providing effective AUTOSAR courses that ramp up automotive industry engineers. Through discussions and hands-on practice, necessary skillsets are developed for building AUTOSAR applications, identifying and integrating complex drivers, and developing a deeper awareness of the impact AUTOSAR has on organizations. Each engineer is provided with a temporary ETAS ISOLAR A/B software license for the duration of the training course.

"With a premier software provider like ETAS collaborating with a premier integrator like LHP, embedded engineers are provided a hands-on opportunity to practice using the ISOLAR toolset, taught by instructors who implement AUTOSAR strategies on a daily basis," said Pamela Tartt, Director, Corporate Training, LHP.

"There are more than 2 billion electronic control units (ECUs) with our AUTOSAR-based software in vehicles today," said Eric Cesa, General Manager, ETAS Inc. "Pairing our expertise in AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive architectures with LHP's extensive knowledge of integrating AUTOSAR, results in a powerhouse source of training and education for industry engineers. As technologies rapidly evolve, standardizations, such as AUTOSAR, are critical for the industry to provide cost-effective applications and solutions to consumers."

As product innovation in the automotive space has been steadily moving from hardware design to software development, exponential growth in software has driven corresponding growth in software complexity. Companies like ETAS and LHP are bridging the skill gap through training and development to meet the demand for a strong technical workforce in the automotive industry.

To learn more about LHP or ETAS visit – www.LHPES.com or https://www.lhpes.com/autosar-3-day-training-using-etas-isolar-toolset

About ETAS

ETAS provides innovative solutions for the development of embedded systems for the automotive industry and other sectors of the embedded industry. As a systems provider, ETAS supplies a multifaceted portfolio that covers the range from integrated tools and tool solutions to engineering services, consulting, training, and support. Security solutions in the area of embedded systems are offered by the ETAS subsidiary ESCRYPT. Established in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a 100 percent subsidiary of the Bosch Group, with international subsidiaries and sales offices in 12 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia.

About LHP Engineering Solutions

Since 2001, LHP Engineering Solutions (LHP) has provided engineering services and technology integration for the greater transportation industry. LHP's mission is to create a safer, smarter, and more connected world through its knowledge in embedded controls, telematics, and data analytics by focusing on the safety adherence and integration of autonomous systems within vehicles. LHP specializes in creating comprehensive, flexible solutions that address the current needs in the transportation industry.

