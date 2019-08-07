LHP Engineering Solutions Acquires Drivven, Re-Introducing the Household Powertrain Controls Module Brand

The LHPTS team has a long-standing history with the Drivven brand and product line. Drivven was born in 2003 and was since purchased by National Instruments in 2010 and re-branded the NI Powertrain Controls Group (NI PCG). In 2017, LHP absorbed NI PCG and has since been working towards developing cutting-edge technology for direct interface with automotive engines and subsystems. Christopher Coy, the current LHPTS leader, was instrumental in the development, growth, and manufacturing of the Drivven product line.

Today, the Drivven team is back and as strong as ever. LHP firmly believes the transition of the PCG module line from NI to LHP will give customers more open and flexible support, resulting in greater customization and integration to current National Instruments systems. LHP's long standing history as an NI support contract holder, NI Alliance Partner, and integrator within the automotive industry gives customers a dependable partner to carry out the module line.



Customers can still use NI's modular PXI and C Series platforms to build a flexible and future-proof system that can adapt to your changing test requirements. The NI PCG modules, currently being sold on the National Instruments website, can now be purchased through LHP Engineering Solutions.



NI-DCM-2316

NI-DCM-2301

NI-9751-DI Driver

NI-9752-AD Combo

NI-9753-Diff I/O

NI-9757 – O2

NI-9758-PFI

NI-9759-Throttle

NI-9760-VR/Hall

The PCG Drivven Modules can be purchased at shop.lhpes.com . In addition to the modules, LHPTS is now the exclusive provider of the 3, 6, 9, and 12 channel Direct Injector (DI) driver systems, as well as the NOx Sensor kit.

For more information about LHP Technology Solutions and the transition of the PCG module line, please reach out to Christopher Coy, LHP Technology Solutions Divisions Leader and former Drivven Team member.



About LHP Technology Solutions:

LHP has been in the National Instruments partner network since 2008, and a service provider to the NI PCG product line for the last 2 years. As former Drivven and National Instruments employees, the LHP Technology Solutions team, based in San Antonio, TX, has over 17 years (of?) deep automotive domain knowledge specific to engine applications.

SOURCE LHP Engineering Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lhpes.com

