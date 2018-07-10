LHP Engineering Solutions Announces Sven Schrecker as Cybersecurity Leader

COLUMBUS, Ind., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LHP Engineering Solutions (LHP), an engineering services provider and technology integrator, announced today that Sven Schrecker has joined the organization to further develop and lead the cybersecurity platform as Vice President and Chief Architect of Cybersecurity.

Sven Schrecker joins LHP with 23 years of experience, most recently 15 years with Intel as Chief Architect of the IoT Security Solutions Group. During his time at Intel, Sven was responsible for open, standards-based platforms to enable end-to-end security across both existing (brown field) and new (green field) technologies, leveraging hardware and software solutions to demonstrably increase security focused at Embedded and Industrial deployments. Sven is the founding chair of the Industrial Internet Consortium's Security Working Group and lead author of the Industrial Internet Security Framework. He was named a Top 50 Innovator by Smart Industry Magazine in 2016 and has over four-dozen security-related patents (pending or granted).

Since partnering with TUV Nord, the world's largest certifying body for ISO 26262 certification training, LHP has taken the position as a North American leader in functional safety implementation, consulting, and training, strengthening its platform to drive and develop the framework necessary for an autonomous future.

"Sven complements our technology organization and adds a dimension that completes the end-to-end solutions we provide in the automotive space," adds Steve Neemeh, LHP Chief Solution Architect and Division President. "By combining functional safety, cybersecurity, and evolving standards such as AUTOSAR with ALM solutions, LHP can provide an optimized ecosystem for automotive product development."

Managing cybersecurity risk within vehicles is an ongoing effort for LHP. As vehicles are advancing to include autonomy and connectivity, the number of electronic control units and overall complexity is increasing. Thus, on-vehicle cybersecurity violations are becoming a challenging threat for engineers and consumers.

"There couldn't be a better time for LHP to hire someone like Sven," says LHP CEO, Dave Glass. "At such a dynamic and transformative time in the automotive industry, safety needs to be the number one focus for automakers and consumers. Sven brings a fresh new approach to safety-critical solutions for LHP."

The increased complexity poses a greater cybersecurity threat that needs to be addressed immediately. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines cybersecurity within the context of road vehicles as "the protection of automotive electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, software, users, and underlying data from malicious attacks, damage, unauthorized access, or manipulation." In terms of today's motorists, manipulation can come in the form of a hacker disabling vehicle communications, disrupting navigation, or interfering with powertrain controls.

Schrecker adds; "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) are embracing new technologies at a dizzying pace. However, cybersecurity adoption is lagging behind, resulting in increased risk to safety-critical systems. Other industrial verticals that focus on safety and reliability are already addressing cybersecurity and privacy issues, and it may be the case that applying similar strategies will allow LHP to help mitigate these concerns in the Automotive vertical as well. I am excited to be joining LHP at such a pivotal time in their company's growth."

LHP and technology partners are dedicated to ensuring quality across the entire development process, including R&D, regulation and compliance, architecture build, and software development. LHP's mission is to create a safer, smarter, and more connected world by specializing in creating custom, flexible, and comprehensive technology solutions in the automotive space. Learn more about LHP Engineering Solutions by visiting www.lhpes.com.

About LHP: Since 2001, LHP Engineering Solutions (LHP) has provided engineering services and technology integration for embedded controls, telematics, data analytics, and model-based design. We specialize in creating custom, flexible, and comprehensive technology solutions in the automotive, aerospace, and medical fields. LHP works to provide state of art testing technologies, model-based design concepts, standardized embedded software architecture, high-level training, and complete workflow solutions for functional safety.

SOURCE LHP Engineering Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lhpes.com

