Li Auto Inc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - LI

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2024 -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of LI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm prior to the lead plaintiff deadline. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery, but may provide investors with more control over the case.

CLASS PERIOD: February 26, 2024 to March 20, 2024

DEADLINE: July 9, 2024

CASE DETAILS: The complaint focuses on whether the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Li Auto allegedly overstated the demand for its cars and its strategy in launching the Li MEGA, its first battery electric model. The Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 deliveries target. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Li Auto, investors suffered damages.

