Li Bang International Corporation Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

JIANGYIN, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Bang International Corporation Inc. (Nasdaq: LBGJ) (the "Company" or "Li Bang"), a company engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Feng Huang, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board, commented, "Despite a challenging economic environment, fiscal year 2024 was a year of important strategic progress for Li Bang. We focused on expanding our footprint in the high-end hotel kitchen equipment sector and broadened our reach to emerging regions such as Chongqing and Xi'an. Additionally, in October 2024, we successfully completed our initial public offering and achieved a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'LBGJ.' This significant milestone enhances our global competitiveness and reinforces our commitment to long-term growth."

"Looking ahead, we plan to allocate funds strategically towards plant construction, equipment procurement, marketing, and innovation to drive product quality and operational efficiency. Our ongoing investments in research and development will allow us to continue delivering cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions to our clients. We remain committed to delivering high-quality products and generating sustainable value for our shareholders, and we are confident in our ability to strengthen our market position," concluded Mr. Feng Huang.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $10.8 million for fiscal year 2024, which decreased by 22.9% from $14.0 million for fiscal year 2023.

Revenue from project sales was $10.4 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased 23.2% from $13.6 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to: 1) the slow-down of the China's economy that negatively impacted the number of projects; 2) the change in the project-mix as a number of the Company expanded into high-end hotel kitchen projects and a number of them were in-progress as of June 30, 2024 , and 3) average revenue per project decreased by $53,138 to $114,529 for the year ended June 30, 2024 from $167,667 for 2023. Lower average revenue per project was the result of the Company's decision to strategically attract potential customers in the central and western regions of China , such as Chongqing and Xian and enhance brand awareness by lowering its project quotations.

for fiscal year 2024, decreased 23.2% from for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to: 1) the slow-down of the economy that negatively impacted the number of projects; 2) the change in the project-mix as a number of the Company expanded into high-end hotel kitchen projects and a number of them were in-progress as of , and 3) average revenue per project decreased by to for the year ended from for 2023. Lower average revenue per project was the result of the Company's decision to strategically attract potential customers in the central and western regions of , such as and and enhance brand awareness by lowering its project quotations. Revenues from retail sales was $367,976 for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 13.1% from $423,527 for fiscal year 2023. The change in retail revenues is due primarily to the slowdown of the China economy.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $8.1 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 1.9% from $8.2 million for fiscal year 2023, which was in line with the decrease of total revenue.

Gross Profit and Profit Margin

Gross profit was $2.7 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 53.0% from $5.8 million for fiscal year 2023.

Profit margin was 25.1% for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 16.0% from 41.1% for fiscal year 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $4.4 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 1.9% from $4.5 million for fiscal year 2023.

Selling expenses were $831,252 for fiscal year 2024, increased by 27.8%, from $650,268 for fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to: the increase in compensation of sales personnel, market expansion fees and design fees.

for fiscal year 2024, increased by 27.8%, from for fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to: the increase in compensation of sales personnel, market expansion fees and design fees. General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 5.2% from $2.6 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to: a) employee salary decreased by $182,535 ; b) depreciation expense decreased by $22,146 ; net of c) entertainment expenses increased by $68,895 .

for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 5.2% from for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to: a) employee salary decreased by ; b) depreciation expense decreased by ; net of c) entertainment expenses increased by . Bad debt expense was $1.1 million for fiscal year 2024, decreased by 10.6%, from $1.2 million for fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the collection of the accounts receivables from previous projects.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $1.4 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $0.6 million for fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.08 for fiscal year 2024, compared to earnings per share of $0.04 for fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $153,914, increased from $76,019 as of June 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $646,479 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $634,414 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was $87,189 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2,912,979 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $419,486 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $3,944,347 in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On October 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,520,000 ordinary shares, at a price of $4.00 per ordinary share. The gross proceeds were $6.08 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 23, 2024, under the ticker symbol "LBGJ."

About Li Bang International Corporation Inc.

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the independently research, development, production, and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own "Li Bang" brand in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Committed to innovation and high-quality, the Company uses modern production facilities and state-of-the-art procedures and strives to become a first-class commercial kitchen appliance manufacturer in China. The Company's long-term vision is to establish itself as a household name, synonymous with the products it manufactures. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://ir.libangco.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Li Bang International Corporation Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of June 30,





2024



2023





US$



US$

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash

$ 153,914



$ 76,019

Restricted cash



80,293





465,108

Accounts receivable, net



12,286,665





11,874,127

Notes receivable



172,348





-

Advances to suppliers, net



991,518





916,818

Inventories



1,750,369





1,546,617

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



283,061





411,263

Total current assets



15,718,168





15,289,952



















Non-current assets:















Fixed deposits



2,665,993





2,629,467

Non-current accounts receivable



670,146





1,448,214

Prepayment for land use rights



1,403,154





1,383,930

Deferred offering costs



588,013





455,395

Property and equipment, net



2,790,891





3,091,893

Intangible assets, net



539,925





547,354

Deferred tax assets, net



533,345





433,591

Other non-current assets



169,933





73,223

Total non-current assets



9,361,400





10,063,067



















Total Assets

$ 25,079,568



$ 25,353,019



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Short-term loans

$ 6,857,415



$ 9,680,589

Accounts payable



4,694,905





4,360,460

Advances from customers



1,027,164





1,029,455

Taxes payable



3,273,227





3,329,494

Due to related parties



131,574





155,512

Other payables and other current liabilities



1,033,729





950,924

Total current liabilities



17,018,014





19,506,434



















Non-current Liabilities:















Long-term loans



3,806,557





297,545

Total non-current liabilities



3,806,557





297,545



















Total Liabilities



20,824,571





19,803,979

Commitments and Contingencies



-





-

Equity:















Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share,500,000,000

shares authorized,17,000,000 shares issued and

outstanding)



1,700





1,700

Subscription receivable



(1,699)





(1,699)

Additional paid-in capital



2,236,677





2,236,677

Statutory reserves



755,100





755,100

Retained earnings



1,583,977





2,955,118

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(258,907)





(339,563)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company



4,316,848





5,607,333

Non-controlling interests



(61,851)





(58,293)

Total Equity



4,254,997





5,549,040



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 25,079,568



$ 25,353,019



LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)

INCOME





For the Years Ended June 30,





2024



2023



2022





















Revenues:























Project revenues

$ 10,426,039



$ 13,581,021



$ 13,293,212

Retail revenues



367,976





423,527





185,923

Total revenues



10,794,015



$ 14,004,548





13,479,135

Cost of revenues



(8,086,367)





(8,246,591)





(8,623,897)

Gross profit



2,707,648





5,757,957





4,855,238



























Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing



831,252





650,268





648,648

General and administrative



2,509,143





2,646,569





2,497,626

Bad debts



1,084,649





1,213,483





378,294

Total operating expenses



4,425,044





4,510,320





3,524,568



























(Loss) income from operations



(1,717,396)





1,247,637





1,330,670



























Other income (expenses):























Interest expense



(430,639)





(375,445)





(291,901)

Other income (expenses), net



586,428





(5,461)





399,452

Total other income (expenses), net



155,789





(380,906)





107,551



























(Loss) income before provision for income

taxes



(1,561,607)





866,731





1,438,221



























Income tax (benefit) expense



(187,720)





252,611





593,118



























Net (loss) income



(1,373,887)





614,120





845,103

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,746)





(2,698)





(3,014)

Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (1,371,141)



$ 616,818



$ 848,117



























Comprehensive (loss) income























Net (loss) income

$ (1,373,887)





614,120



$ 845,103

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



79,844





(417,717)





(198,530)

Total comprehensive (loss) income



(1,294,043)





196,403





646,573

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

non-controlling interests



(3,558)





1,677





(680)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

$ (1,290,485)



$ 194,726



$ 647,253



























(Loss) earnings per ordinary share























– Basic and diluted

$ (0.08)



$ 0.04



$ 0.05



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding























– Basic and diluted



17,000,000





17,000,000





17,000,000



LI BANG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2022





US$



US$



US$

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net (loss) income

$ (1,373,887)



$ 614,120



$ 845,103

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net

cash used in operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



460,720





498,650





541,793

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and

equipment



(14,839)





547





-

Bad debt expense



1,084,649





1,213,483





378,294

Deferred tax benefit



(93,655)





(223,230)





(214,530)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















-

Accounts receivable



(391,851)





(5,049,769)





(5,003,595)

Notes receivable



(172,208)





14,694





7,434

Advances to suppliers



(201,638)





(299,526)





(617,272)

Inventories



(182,119)





460,389





1,790,126

Due from related parties



-





297,666





886,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



35,262





(195,641)





(2,597)

Accounts payable



273,650





1,054,719





775,007

Advances from customers



(16,578)





294,836





(1,723,413)

Taxes payable



(102,435)





639,275





1,687,572

Due to related parties



(26,077)





85,253





(78,634)

Other payables and other current liabilities



74,527





(39,880)





317,688

Net cash used in operating activities



(646,479)





(634,414)





(410,271)



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(104,523)





(175,962)





(84,899)

Proceeds from disposal of property and

equipment



17,334





144





-

Prepayment for land use rights



-





-





(1,548,683)

Purchases of fixed deposits



-





(2,737,161)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(87,189)





(2,912,979)





(1,633,582)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from loans



7,969,044





14,461,012





8,146,072

Repayments of loans



(7,422,258)





(10,425,427)





(4,843,199)

Payment of offering costs



(127,300)





(91,238)





(255,900)

Dividend paid to shareholders



-





-





(929,210)

Net cash provided by financing activities



419,486





3,944,347





2,117,763



























Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash



7,262





(27,857)





(6,723)



























Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted

cash



(306,920)





369,097





67,187

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of

the year



541,127





172,030





104,843

Cash and restricted cash at the end of the year

$ 234,207



$ 541,127



$ 172,030



























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash























Cash

$ 153,914



$ 76,019



$ 172,030

Restricted cash



80,293





465,108





-

Total cash and restricted cash shown in the

statements of cash flows

$ 234,207



$ 541,127



$ 172,030



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow

information:























Interest paid

$ 425,736



$ 375,286



$ 291,901

Income taxes paid

$ 59



$ 167,010



$ 983



SOURCE Li Bang International Corporation Inc.