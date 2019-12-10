LI-COR Announces Partnership with The Antibody Registry

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR Biosciences is pleased to announce that it has partnered with SciCrunch's Antibody Registry. This unique resource provides researchers with a way to universally identify antibodies used in their research. The Antibody Registry assigns persistent unique identifiers, RRIDs, to each antibody so that they can be referenced within publications. The current Registry includes commercial antibodies from hundreds of vendors and thousands of individual labs.

"Publishers, for good reason, have started requesting RRID identification of antibodies and LI-COR felt it was vital to establish a partnership with groups such as The Antibody Registry," says Jeff Harford, LI-COR senior product marketing manager. "This will allow researchers who use our antibodies to easily gather important citation information for our products."

The Antibody Registry offers scientists the benefit of quickly and unambiguously assessing other research using antibodies, allowing researchers to be confident in the quality and ability of antibodies.

LI-COR and The Antibody Registry began this ongoing partnership on November 7, 2019.

LI-COR Biosciences offers research solutions for Targeted Therapeutics Development and Robust Western Blotting. The company is an industry leader in imaging systems, analysis software, and IRDye® infrared dye reagents for quantitative protein and small animal imaging. From academic discovery through preclinical validation, whether characterizing a pathway or validating a therapeutic candidate, LI-COR technology helps move research through the development process. More at www.licor.com/bio.

SciCrunch is a company devoted to creating tools that serve the RRID initiative, and improve rigor and reproducibility of science. SciCrunch works with journal partners to support their efforts in improving manuscript quality, especially the beleaguered methods section, which requires new approaches to enhance reproducibility. SciCrunch has just released an automated tool for RRID and rigor guideline validation for journals. More at sciscore.com.

