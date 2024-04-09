LI-COR Environmental Acquires Onset®, HOBO Data Loggers

Global leader in greenhouse gas measurements invests in environmental monitoring technology to better understand climate change.

LINCOLN, Neb., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR Environmental, the global leader in greenhouse gas measurements, announced today it has acquired Onset®, owner of the HOBO brand, a leader in large-scale, spatially-distributed environmental monitoring and water resource management. These technologies are key to understanding and managing climate change and food security.

With this acquisition, LI-COR, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, expands its greenhouse gas portfolio to include sensor networks, data acquisition, and cloud-based data monitoring.

"We are excited to add diverse and complementary products from Onset to the LI-COR portfolio," said Jesse Feldman, a Battery Ventures general partner. "We look forward to seeing the impact of this acquisition on climate change solutions and to the continued success of LI-COR in the environmental monitoring space."

Onset, a Massachusetts-based company founded in 1981, produces the award-winning HOBO® and InTemp® data loggers, used around the world to support experts in a broad range of monitoring applications, including agricultural and coastal research, green building performance, renewable energy systems, and temperature-controlled environments.

"LI-COR solutions measure greenhouse gases in real time for emissions monitoring, agriculture, and environmental protection to provide answers about climate change," said Tom Reslewic, CEO at LI-COR. "Historically the work of researchers, greenhouse gas measurements have become interesting for companies around the world who need to understand their emissions or validate their ability to sequester carbon. The addition of Onset to LI-COR Environmental will help us meet this growing need, not only for measuring greenhouse gases, but also for more comprehensive environmental monitoring."

About LI-COR Environmental

LI-COR Environmental is the global leader in greenhouse gas measurements. We build the instruments and software that measure greenhouse gases and water in plants, soil, oceans, and the atmosphere. For more than 50 years, our team of scientists and engineers has provided innovative answers to global research questions. Get more information on our products at www.licor.com/env.

About Onset

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site since the company's founding in 1981. Our award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. Visit Onset on the web at www.onsetcomp.com.

