LI-COR Releases New HOBO Underwater PAR Data Logger

Affordable, easy-to-use monitoring solution captures PAR, temperature, and tilt measurements in one rugged, Bluetooth-enabled device

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI-COR, a global leader in environmental measurement and monitoring solutions, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, announces the launch of a new Bluetooth-enabled HOBO® data logger for measuring underwater photosynthetically active radiation (PAR), temperature, and tilt.

The new HOBO MX2502 Underwater PAR Data Logger combines the reliability and ease- of- use of HOBO data loggers with the unmatched precision of the LI-COR LI-192 Quantum sensor, delivering research-grade performance in an easy-to-use, affordable package.

HOBO MX2502 Underwater PAR Data Logger

Designed for ecosystem research, protection, and restoration, the HOBO MX2502 features a rugged, waterproof housing with Bluetooth communication for fast wireless setup and data offload, supporting simple deployment and reliable operation – helping users collect consistent underwater PAR measurements with confidence.

Captures underwater PAR, temperature, and tilt data – with one device, for a comprehensive view of the environment

Integrated LI-COR LI-192 Quantum sensor provides industry-leading PAR measurement accuracy

Bluetooth technology enables fast and easy wireless data offload to the free HOBOconnect app

Supports integration with third-party wipers to help keep the upward-facing sensor window clear of sediment and biofouling, improving data quality and reducing maintenance

Built-in tilt sensor ensures correct sensor orientation

Optional cloud consolidation and visualization with addition of an MX Data Plan to centralize data in LI-COR Cloud for easier sharing and faster decision-making

Design rated for both freshwater and saltwater environments

"Combining research-grade PAR accuracy, wireless connectivity, and a rugged underwater design, the HOBO MX2502 provides a simple, reliable way to capture high-quality underwater light data without the complexity or cost traditionally associated with this level of measurement," said Tom Reslewic, CEO of LI-COR.

The HOBO MX2502 Underwater PAR Data Logger is priced at $1,999 USD and is now available for purchase.

About LI-COR

LI-COR® and HOBO® Data Loggers, a LI-COR Brand, deliver environmental monitoring and measurement solutions worldwide. With 90+ years of combined experience and backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, both brands support comprehensive research and analysis of parameters critical to food, water, and energy security.

LI-COR instruments, software, and cloud-based systems facilitate the accurate measurement and monitoring of gas, plant physiology, and climate conditions. HOBO data loggers and remote monitoring systems are trusted in agriculture, coastal research, and green building performance. Together, we empower you to address some of the world's most significant human and planetary health challenges. Learn more at www.licor.com and www.hobodataloggers.com.

