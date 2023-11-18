LI-CYCLE SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Li-Cycle To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Li-Cycle between June 14, 2022 and October 23, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LICY.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2023 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or the "Company") (NYSE: LICY) and reminds investors of the January 8, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's Rochester Hub was experiencing escalating construction costs; (2) that these "escalating construction costs" exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the construction strategy for the Rochester Hub; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 23, 2023, before the market opened, Li-Cycle announced that it would halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project pending a comprehensive review of the project including construction strategy, even though "engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete." The Company disclosed it had "recently experienced escalating construction costs" and now "expects the aggregate cost for the current scope of the project to exceed its previously disclosed guidance."

On this news, Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, to close at $1.23 per share on October 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

