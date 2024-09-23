Li Industries, Inc. Selected for $55 Million Award as Part of Department of Energy Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Effort to Advance Closed-Loop Lithium Iron Phosphate Recycling and Manufacturing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Industries, Inc., a leader in sustainable battery recycling, is proud to announce it has been selected for a $55 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy to drive advancements in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) direct recycling and production. This grant supports the establishment of a 10,000 tonne per annum LFP CAM recycling and manufacturing plant.

The new facility represents a significant milestone for the domestic and sustainable battery supply chain, strengthening U.S. competitiveness in lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling and manufacturing. General Motors (GM) is supporting Li Industries' development of technology to enable the direct recycling process, and Li Industries is partnering with other industry leaders to build and operate the plant. The facility will focus on reducing production costs and increasing supply chain sustainability.

Innovative Recycling Technology for Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage

Li Industries' proprietary Direct Electrode-to-Electrode (Direct E2ETM) recycling technology will enable the production of low-cost, sustainable LFP CAM to supply the domestic LIB manufacturing industry. The facility will primarily support electric vehicle and stationary energy storage applications, with an expected production capacity of 5 GWh of LFP CAM annually. By using Direct E2ETM recycling technology, the project is anticipated to reduce domestic LFP CAM production costs by 23% compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

The successful implementation of this technology will not only support the growing demand for electric vehicle and stationary energy storage batteries but will also promote a more circular, sustainable supply chain for battery materials in the U.S.

About Li Industries, Inc.

Li Industries is an innovative and fast-growing climate tech company developing next-generation lithium-ion battery recycling technologies. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Pineville, NC, Li Industries has developed scalable direct recycling technologies for lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Li Industries' unique and patented direct recycling process can recycle all types of lithium-ion batteries and generate high purity commercial-grade battery materials faster, cheaper, and cleaner, enabling effective and sustainable recycling. For more information, please visit: https://www.li-ind.com .

