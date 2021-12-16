Li-Ion Battery Recycling Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.76%: By Source (non-mobility and mobility) and Geography (APAC and ROW) | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by source, which is the leading segment in the market?

The non-mobility segment is expected to be the leading segment based on source in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines that limit environmental hazards are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 17.76%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.11 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

American Manganese Inc., American Zinc Recycling, Glencore Plc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Co. Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies, Sistemas de Tubo Ambiental SA de CV, and Umicore are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Increase in demand for electric vehicles is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the safety issues related to the storage and transportation of spent batteries restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 85% of market growth.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this lithium-ion battery recycling market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Source

Non-mobility



Mobility

Geographic

APAC



ROW

85% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for lithium-ion battery recycling in APAC.

Stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines that limit environmental hazards will facilitate the lithium-ion battery recycling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lithium-ion battery recycling market report covers the following areas:

The lithium-ion battery recycling market share growth by the non-mobility segment has been significant. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. This report provides insights, which you can use to safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior. This is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the Li-ion battery recycling market size. Furthermore, our analysts have indicated actionable market insights on each segment, which is crucial to predict change in consumer demand.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium-ion battery recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lithium-ion battery recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market across APAC and ROW

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium-ion battery recycling market vendors

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.76% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.29 Regional analysis APAC and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Manganese Inc., American Zinc Recycling, Glencore Plc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Co. Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies, Sistemas de Tubo Ambiental SA de CV, and Umicore Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

