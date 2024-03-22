Li-ion Battery Safety Trends Report 2023 with Focus on Impacts on Materials

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Li-ion Battery Safety Trends and Impacts on Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into various factors causing thermal runaway and identifies growth opportunities for participants across the value chain. The study discusses various methods and developments in materials that can be incorporated to increase the safety of Li-ion batteries. The report projects the industry to witness significant technological advancements to improve Li-ion battery safety along with rigorous quality control processes and extensive testing protocols.

The continued growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market hinges on the implementation of robust safety measures. Li-ion battery manufacturers, in strict compliance with industry regulations, are trying to mitigate the potential for critical incidents such as thermal runaway, fires, or explosions. Battery safety is shaping the future of the Li-ion battery materials industry, and in turn influencing business strategies, technological developments, and regulatory compliance efforts.

Advancements in battery components, including cathodes, anodes, current collectors, separators, and electrolytes, not only enhance Li-ion battery safety but also bolster characteristics such as energy density. Moreover, progress in battery enclosure materials and design provides added protection against external factors, further safeguarding the batteries.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Co-Create Value through Partnerships at Different Tiers

Pilot New Safety Technologies

Stay Abreast of Regulatory Updates

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Li-ion Battery Safety Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction: Li-ion Battery Safety in Context

Safeguarding Batteries

Battery Safety: Scope

External Hazards

Strategies in Action: Solid Electrolytes

Strategies in Action: Casing Materials

Over-charging and Discharging

Strategies in Action: Anti-overcharging Additives

Material Degradation

Thermal Runaway

Thermal Runaway: Materials Specific

Thermal Runaway: Material-specific Prevention Methods

Unsafe Chemicals

Thermal Management: Other Methods

