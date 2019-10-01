LI Rixue From Secoo Group is now a member of the BOF 500 2019
Oct 01, 2019, 09:59 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOF 500 -- The BoF 500 is the definitive professional index of the people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry, hand-selected by the editors of The Business of Fashion, based on hundreds of nominations received from current BoF 500 members, extensive data analysis and research. Each year since 2013, BOF has been sourcing and discovering new names to add to the community of people shaping the global fashion industry based on nominations from existing BoF 500 members. This community has members representing more than 70 nationalities and based in more than 45 countries.
Last night, 30th September, 2019, BOF unveiled the new class of 2019 BOF 500 at the Hotel de Ville in Paris where Imran Amed, Founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of BOF, Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Karen Elson and other industry leaders from around the world celebrated the #BoF500 and inclusivity during Paris Fashion Week.
Mr. Li Rixue, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive of Secoo, one of China's top luxury e-commerce platforms was included in this elite list of individuals who help shape the world of fashion globally. Mr. Li founded Secoo in 2008, relocating to Beijing to set up the first offline experience center for luxury goods. Before going public, the company had raised millions of dollars, thanks to Mr. Li's insight into Chinese consumer culture and the potential of the Chinese luxury market. In September 2017, Secoo went public, and it is successfully listed on Nasdaq. The company also struck a $175 million strategic investment deal with L Catterton, a leading consumer focused private equity firm formed by LVMH, Group Arnault and Catterton, and JD.com.
Secoo boasts 27 million registered consumers. The company recently partnered with big names including luxury retailer, LuisaViaRoma and Prada Group, which entered into a contract with Secoo based on distribution control and brand image protection.
