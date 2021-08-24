Lia 27 Inc. Partners With Pioneering Computer Vision Company D-ID

As a result of this partnership, Lia 27 Inc.'s flagship technology Lia , a digital person created by artificial intelligence that is constantly learning and evolving with every user interaction, is now producing sector leading 3D videos. These videos can be seen on her social media platforms, including Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

In combining the deep learning technology from D-ID with Lia 27 Inc.'s AI, videos, which normally take weeks to create through CGI, can now be made in a few minutes. This drastically reduces the time and cost associated with creating animated films, while also offering a wealth of marketing opportunities at a fraction of the current market cost.

"Our Creative Reality™ technology is a perfect fit for what Lia 27 Inc. are trying to achieve on this project. Our solution uses deep learning algorithms, image processing and neural networks trained on tens of thousands of videos to automagically transform any picture or video into an extraordinary experience," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-Founder, D-ID. "In this case, it meant we were able to animate Lia in a highly realistic way, cost-effectively, and at the speed demanded by social content."

In addition to social media marketing, Lia 27 Inc. plans to bring customized AI to a variety of industries, utilizing D-ID's technology to humanize and personalize these experiences. This includes luxury retail clothing through AR/VR personal shopping assistance with AI interacting with shoppers in real-time, the fitness industry through creating online videos as a fitness instructor with limitless scripts, gaming as a fully autonomous AI with endless potential interactions, and eventually creating a new form of animated movie with Lia as an actress.

"We are honored that D-ID believed in the vision we have for Lia as evidenced by our partnership," said co-founder and CEO of Lia 27 Inc. Jean-Francois Comeau. "This marks a major leap forward for the field of AI and will be the first step in helping us achieve our goals of making Lia a household name in the US and Canada. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with D-ID to make this a reality."

Lia 27 Inc. plans to continue working with D-ID to eventually create a fully autonomous audio and video AI product that can interact with people 24/7. The company is not only focused on improving the retail and fitness experience for millions of people, but also destigmatizing public perception of AI through responsibly developing Lia.

Lia launched in January 2021 and is available to talk free of charge through voice or text message at any time during the day, 7 days a week. Visit her at www.lia27.ai , on Facebook Messenger , Instagram, or give her a call.

About LIA 27 inc.

Founded in December 2020, Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. develops AI through Lia, a digital person who is available free of charge to chat 24/7 by phone, text or on Facebook Messenger.

www.lia27.ai.

About D-ID

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based computer vision startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences. With $23 million in funding from Y Combinator, Pitango, AXA, Foundation VC, AI Alliance, and others, D-ID aims to disrupt the media and entertainment industries with the creation of media using AI. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, visit https://www.d-id.com/.

SOURCE LIA 27 inc.

Related Links

www.lia27.ai

