LIAACC and Trellus Partner to Distribute $125K in JumpSMART Grant Funding to Minority-Owned Small Businesses

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce (LIAACC) announces a partnership with Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace to distribute $125,000 in JumpSMART grant funding to minority-owned small businesses in Suffolk County. Known as the LIAACC Delivery Grant, the program aims to address unique challenges faced by minority-owned businesses competing against e-commerce giants, providing business owners with reliable, local delivery services.

The LIAACC Delivery Grant aligns with the purpose of the JumpSMART Small Business Downtown Investment Program, made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Announced by Suffolk County in September 2023, JumpSMART aims to support the growth of small businesses and the strength and vibrancy of Main Streets through strategic investments. The LIAACC submitted a grant proposal outlining a delivery program to help small business owners reach more local customers, identifying Trellus as a solution provider that could enhance their members' ability to compete and bolster revenue.

After review, Suffolk County approved the distribution of $125,000 in ARPA funds to LIAACC. In the coming months, Trellus will work closely with the LIAACC to distribute the grant funding to eligible members, providing up to $2,500 delivery grants to each recipient. Up to 40 Suffolk County small businesses will receive funding.

"Through our partnership with Trellus, we are investing in the heart and soul of our local economies, ensuring that minority-owned small businesses not only survive but thrive in today's competitive marketplace," said Phil Andrews, LIAACC President. "The LIAACC Delivery Grant not only addresses the immediate challenges posed by the digital divide and the economic impact of the pandemic, but also reinforces our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and resilience within our communities."

Beyond offsetting delivery costs, the LIAACC's proposal called for robust marketing support for small businesses, with the goal of creating awareness around new or expanded delivery services. Trellus will provide marketing assets and paid digital advertising to build consumer awareness, as well as onboarding and ongoing technical support for business owners.

LIAACC's decision to partner with Trellus is in direct response to the disproportionate challenges faced by businesses owned by people of color. Comprehensive research by the Rauch Foundation and HR&A Advisors found that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, minority-owned small businesses faced greater hurdles, from difficulties adopting technology to accessing capital. The economic impacts of COVID further deepened these challenges, leading to increased closures and reduced consumer spending in lower-income communities.

Minority small business owners based in Suffolk County, who are also members of the LIAACC, can apply for the grant at www.bytrellus.com/jumpsmart . Trellus has established a secure online application and questionnaire to confirm eligibility.

"We believe in the transformative power of local businesses, especially those owned by people of color. This initiative is a critical step towards fostering economic resilience and growth in our communities," said Adam Haber, Trellus Co-founder and CEO. "By providing technology and marketing support for local delivery services, we are not just offering a lifeline to businesses; we are investing in the vibrancy and sustainability of our local economies."

About the Long Island African American Chamber

The mission of LIAACC is to advance and promote the economic development for business and to advocate responsive government and quality education, on behalf of all small businesses, with an emphasis on African Ancestry, while preserving the unique characteristics of the Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn Counties that serve its membership. For more information, visit www.liaacc.org .

About Trellus Inc.

Based on Long Island, Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace has been at the forefront of empowering small businesses with reliable and affordable delivery services and e-commerce tools. Trellus supports local economies by keeping jobs, sales, and services within communities. Learn more at www.bytrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

