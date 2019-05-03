Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - September 19-20, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood. Frequently, the parties are:

Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract

Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems

Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective

This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

Agenda:



Day One

Key differences in civil and common law

Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting

Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Exclusions, limitations and maximum liability

Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship

Comparative Workshop Session: Part 1(Practical workshop where, using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions)

Day Two

Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss

Q & A interactive session - identifying types of damages

Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolutio

Comparative Workshop Session: Part 2



