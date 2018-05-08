Liaison ALLOY Platform Now Exceeds GDPR Compliance Standards

ALLOY uses intuitive workflows to track data so enterprise customers worldwide can maintain GDPR compliance. While other integration platform providers may certify that their platforms are compliant with GDPR and other regulations, Liaison is unique in the integration space since it maintains rigorous controls and audit regimens for a broader scope of data privacy and security frameworks for its ALLOY Platform and for managed and professional services. Liaison's comprehensive approach to enterprise data protection ensures unmatched compliance across multiple frameworks for technology, processes and people. Companies that use ALLOY can be confident their data is handled according to the most stringent applicable regulations, now including GDPR standards, and they can be assured of remaining compliant when adding new business processes and types of data to their compliance profiles.

In addition to GDPR, ALLOY complies with major data regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA and SOC 2 standards, and received Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v3.2 certification as an early adopter. As Liaison expands its global footprint, the compliance team has integrated global data privacy and security standards and began preparing for GDPR readiness planning months ago to ensure compliance before the effective date of the new regulations.

By using ALLOY to integrate applications and systems, enterprises that store data from EU customers can ensure compliance with GDPR regulations, which don't just affect companies that operate in the EU. Since most global companies collect or store data from EU citizens, it's important to ensure GDPR compliance, regardless of where the company is headquartered.

"Customers operating all over the world use ALLOY to integrate applications and systems and break down data silos," said Lance Pilkington, Vice President of Global Compliance at Liaison. "Our GDPR compliance capabilities make it simple for users to comply with mandates, such as automatic removal of data from multiple integrated applications if an EU citizen requests that their data be removed from one of the applications. With ALLOY, we can easily track information and account for data across multiple systems."

ALLOY also enables data process auditing in compliance with GDPR guidelines, complies with new restrictions for cross-border data transfers and fulfills cloud independence requirements for EU and non-EU regions to provide an opportunity for client authorization prior to sharing. Liaison's compliance team will continue to closely monitor multiple regulatory entities and maintains a master control list to ensure that protections are always up to date.

The Liaison ALLOY Platform, which includes both integration and data management capabilities, was built to reduce data integration complexity, eliminate data silos and meet multiple compliance standards on a single platform. Liaison offers integration of data sources as managed services with the ALLOY Platform. By ensuring more comprehensive data privacy and security compliance across multiple frameworks for platform, people and process, Liaison reduces the scope of the compliance burden that remains the responsibility of Liaison ALLOY Platform users.

About Liaison Technologies

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Singapore. For more information, visit www.liaison.com and connect with Liaison on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

