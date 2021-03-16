Liaison and Kira Talent Partner to Crisis-proof Higher Ed Admissions

WATERTOWN, Mass. and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In surprisingly good news, many colleges and universities are reporting increases in applications despite having just come through higher ed's most challenging year in decades. Still, restrictions remain in place on many campuses, and budgets are just beginning to rebound from 2020's hits. For the foreseeable future, admissions offices will continue to process record numbers of applications with reduced staff and resources, and without in-person interviews and other traditional ways to ensure they build diverse classes. Most on-campus leaders agree: Higher ed admissions processes may never return to the way they were before the pandemic.

Liaison International and Kira Talent today announced how they are harmonizing their technologies to advance holistic admissions processes for a post-COVID world, beginning with the integration of Kira's Asynchronous Assessments into Liaison's Centralized Application Services, commonly known as CAS™. Combining its application processing services and user-friendly application platform with Kira's robust interviewing functionality is just one of many steps Liaison has taken to crisis-proof higher ed admissions, according to Liaison's CEO and Founder George Haddad:

"We now know firsthand that even a pandemic will not dissuade students from pursuing their educational aspirations, so institutions must be ready to recruit, engage and admit applicants from diverse backgrounds, no matter the circumstances. At Liaison, we have offered a 'no matter the circumstances' admissions management platform to our on-campus partners for 30 years. And in 2020, working with partners like Kira, we perfected admissions management without having access to physical campuses."

Kira CEO and Founder Emilie Cushman added, "Products are transformed into solutions when they help clients overcome their real obstacles. Accessibility and scalability were already key challenges faced by admissions officers, but the pandemic has heightened that wall. Working together, Kira and Liaison have empowered our clients to not only scale it but to bound over it."

The only video-interviewing solution integrated with CAS, Kira's Asynchronous Assessments help admissions teams find their best-fit applicants more efficiently with on-demand video and written responses, in-platform structured reviewing, and a range of features to help mitigate bias.

Members of Liaison's CAS Community can integrate a Kira assessment into their application process today, in only a few clicks. Learn more at kiratalent.com/liaison .

About Kira Talent

Founded in 2012, Kira transforms the admissions process by combining timed video and written responses with on-demand, structured reviewing, all in one platform. Kira partners with more than 600 programs worldwide to build applicant-first assessments that help admissions teams efficiently identify and select their best-fit students.

Learn more at kiratalent.com .

About Liaison International



Liaison helps higher education institutions identify, recruit and enroll best-fit students with improved outreach, application and enrollment processes. More than 31,000 programs on over 1,000 campuses nationwide rely on Liaison's admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions to reach prospective students, streamline administrative tasks and create exceptional experiences for applicants across the full enrollment cycle — from first interest to first day on campus.



Partnering with over 30 professional associations, Liaison has developed discipline-wide application services for a range of professions, including: engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS) and architecture (ArchCAS), as well as most of the health professions, including public health (SOPHAS) and communication sciences (CSDCAS), among dozens of others.

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

