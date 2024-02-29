The partnership unveils a new era in educational excellence and technological integration.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison and the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH) announce a first-of-its-kind partnership that will accelerate student access and foster success across the United States using Liaison's Centralized Application Service (CAS). By adopting an application strategy that prioritizes student pathways, the system is designed to streamline enrollment and transfers, significantly reducing administrative burdens and inefficiencies. Functioning as a centralized access point, CAS simplifies the application process, allowing students to apply to multiple campuses and programs within each system using a single application. The partnership brings together NASH's commitment to increasing college attainment rates through systemness and Liaison's technological prowess in data and analytics and higher education expertise.

Liaison and NASH Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Centralized Application Service, Addressing Pressing Challenges in Higher Education

The CAS platform is designed to address the unique enrollment needs of each public system, covering aspects like branding, data protocols, integration, and advanced analytics. CAS plays a pivotal role in facilitating student pathways, guiding them seamlessly from high school through community college, undergraduate and graduate studies, and onward to the workforce. This comprehensive journey ensures sustained student engagement and a strong connection to systems in each state.

"Higher education is fractured, and this is no truer than in how we require students to apply to each institution separately," said Jason E. Lane, NASH President and Chief Systemness Officer. "Far too often, students are denied admission without knowing what other options exist. By leveraging Liaison's technology and data capabilities in conjunction with the scale and scope of our member systems, we aim to directly address this problem by streamlining the admissions process and letting students know all the options they qualify for within a system. Our goal is to leverage our systemness to expand access and increase completion."

The collaboration is poised to offer innovative solutions to meet the growing demands of students and policymakers for accessible pathways to higher education and workforce development. It provides the foundation for a consolidated enrollment experience, expands system-wide student access, and equips systems with scalable, sustainable pathways to public higher education.

With Liaison's technology, the partnership will enable all participating systems to connect and leverage data for individual system's enrollment and student success objectives.

"The synergy between NASH and Liaison represents a transformative approach to public higher education," said George Haddad, Founder and CEO of Liaison. "Together, we are empowering educational systems by providing centralized application services that simplify the enrollment process and improve student engagement, in alignment with Liaison's and NASH's shared goal of creating a more educated society."

"At the heart of our system here in Montana lies a deep commitment to student success," said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education at the Montana University System and Vice Chair of the NASH Board of Directors. "This new Central Application Service will simplify the application process across our system to ensure students can begin a successful path and career."

The partnership also addresses national trends, providing comparative data to inform decisions related to legislative goals and mandates. It also opens doors for the development of new initiatives, thereby enhancing the overall educational landscape.

About Liaison

Liaison is a higher education technology company that helps colleges and universities achieve their enrollment and student success goals. Its comprehensive suite, which includes the Centralized Application Service (CAS™), predictive and prescriptive (AI), enrollment marketing, and innovative CRM and analytics tools, supports over 1,200 campuses in realizing their enrollment goals. Liaison's commitment to innovative, data-driven solutions positions it as a leader in helping educational institutions build their ideal student cohorts.

About NASH

Founded in 1979, the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH) works to advance the role of multi-campus systems and the concept of systemness to create a more vibrant and sustainable higher education sector. NASH systems are comprised of more than 500 campuses and serve more than 5 million students in nearly every state in the United States. To learn more about NASH and its national transformation agenda, the Power of Systems, visit www.nash.edu.

