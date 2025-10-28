Liaison and WES Launch Partnership to Support Global Student Mobility

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison, the leader in higher education application and enrollment solutions, and World Education Services (WES), a globally trusted provider of international academic credential evaluations, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying and strengthening the international student application process.

This collaboration expands opportunities for international students while streamlining the admissions process for universities, creating a more inclusive and efficient pathway to graduate education.

The partnership between Liaison and WES will:

Provide international applicants with a streamlined, integrated application and credential evaluation experience. Help institutions rebuild international enrollment pipelines by removing administrative burdens. Support the global mobility of students through trusted infrastructure and global reach.

"At WES, we are deeply committed to expanding access and opportunities for international students," said Armando Roman, Chief Business Officer, WES. "This partnership with Liaison reflects a shared vision to make it easier for global talent to access opportunities and drive equitable access to higher education. By integrating our credential evaluation expertise with Liaison's application infrastructure, we're creating a streamlined, student-centered experience that benefits both institutions and the individuals they serve."

Liaison and WES are enabling students to seamlessly transition between credential evaluation and program applications by integrating WES's trusted evaluation process into Liaison's Centralized Application Service (CAS).

For institutions already using Liaison's platforms, this integration enhances their value by:

Providing access to WES's evaluations.

Offering a best-in-class experience for international applicants.

Delivering market intelligence and reducing friction for admissions teams.

For international students, the result is a clearer, more accessible path to U.S. programs, with fewer barriers and more opportunities.

"International students bring an invaluable global perspective to every campus," said Todd Abbott, Vice President of Business Development at Liaison. "By integrating WES's trusted credentialing into our CAS platform, we're removing long-standing barriers in the application process—creating a simpler, more confident experience for students and helping institutions rebuild and strengthen their international enrollment pipelines."

This partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening the global education community by connecting trusted credentialing with seamless enrollment infrastructure.

About Liaison

Through an advanced combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher education institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Its vision of fostering a more educated world fuels Liaison's passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With 35 years of experience, Liaison has served over 1,500 campuses and supported more than 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

About WES

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. For more than 50 years, WES has set the standard for international academic credential evaluation, supporting millions of people as they seek to achieve their academic and professional goals. Through decades of experience as a leader in global education, WES has developed a wide range of tools to pursue social impact at scale. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change. Together with its partners, WES enables people to learn, work, and thrive in new places.

