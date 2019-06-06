Liaison Announces Jeff Selingo As Keynote Speaker For 2019 User Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison is proud to announce that Jeffrey J. Selingo, best-selling author of books such as College (Un)Bound and award-winning columnist for the Washington Post and the Atlantic, will give the keynote address at the 2019 Liaison User Conference. His presentation will focus on themes from his latest book, "There Is Life After College: What Parents and Students Should Know About Navigating School to Prepare for the Jobs of Tomorrow" (HarperCollins, 2016).

Selingo will also participate in a panel discussion alongside educational luminaries Nancy Zimpher, former Chancellor of the State University of New York, and Dr. Lucinda Maine, Executive Vice President and CEO, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

Named one of LinkedIn's "must-know influencers," Mr. Selingo is a former top editor of the Chronicle of Higher Education and his writing has also appeared in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. He is also the founding director of the Academy for Innovative Higher Education Leadership, a partnership between Arizona State University and Georgetown University.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to Boston and look forward to connecting him with higher education professionals and Liaison product users from around the country," says George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. "We are eager to share his presentation focusing on the path from higher education to employment."

The Liaison User Conference serves the community of admissions and enrollment professionals using solutions developed by Liaison including WebAdMIT, the Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP), SlideRoom, Time2Track and 40 different centralized application services (CAS).

To register for the conference, visit https://events.liaisonedu.com/.

About Liaison International

For more than two decades, Liaison has streamlined the process by which higher education institutions manage their application processes and market their programs to prospective students. More than 31,000 programs on over 1,000 campuses nationwide reach prospective students, minimize administrative tasks and create exceptional experiences for applicants across the full enrollment cycle — from first interest to first day on campus — through our admissions management and enrollment marketing solutions. Across our Centralized Application Services (CASs™), we process over 2,500,000 applications per year.

Partnering with more than 30 professional associations, Liaison has developed discipline-wide application services for a range of professions, including: engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), and architecture (ArchCAS), as well as most of the health professions, including: physicians assistant (CASPA), public health (SOPHAS) and communication sciences (CSDCAS) among dozens of others. The company has most recently introduced the first general, non-discipline specific application for graduate education (GradCAS).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com.

SOURCE Liaison International