Liaison International and NAGAP Forge Partnership to Empower Graduate Enrollment Management

The partnership combines Liaison International's innovative technology with NAGAP's graduate enrollment expertise to transform graduate education and enrich professional growth.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, a leader in higher education technology solutions, has partnered with NAGAP, The Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, which is committed to the advancement of graduate enrollment management (GEM). This strategic partnership signifies a crucial step forward in the GEM field, combining the capabilities of both organizations to better support the graduate education community.

This partnership will empower NAGAP with the ability to partake in defining, collecting, and disseminating essential graduate enrollment data. This initiative will bolster the association's mission to engage and advance GEM professionals by promoting excellence and collaboration through education, research, and professional development.

"NAGAP is thrilled to partner with Liaison on promoting GradCAS as a turnkey solution for graduate degrees in the arts and humanities, as well as the social and natural sciences," said Keith Ramsdell, chair of external relations and partnerships and past president of NAGAP. "Centralized application systems deliver efficiencies that admissions offices need and simplicity that students want."

Liaison's collaboration with NAGAP will expand the reach and functionality of Centralized Application Services (CAS™) for managing master's, doctoral, and professional degree applications. This effort will advance the field of GEM and reinforce NAGAP's position as the preeminent professional association for graduate enrollment professionals. By working with the leading source of applicant data, NAGAP members will gain exclusive access to data, tools, and current best practices, empowering them with a comprehensive understanding of trends and enabling innovation to meet enrollment objectives.

"The partnership between NAGAP and Liaison represents an exciting development for the field of GEM, as it brings together the leading professional organization dedicated to advancing best practices in GEM with the leading enrollment tech organization with a 30+ year history of helping grad programs meet their goals," said Stephen Taylor, managing director, BusinessCAS.

Liaison and NAGAP's partnership reflects a shared vision of fostering a more educated world by making graduate education more accessible and impactful. By uniting Liaison's technological expertise with NAGAP's dedication to excellence in graduate enrollment management, this collaboration sets a new standard for innovation and leadership in the field.

"Through this partnership, NAGAP and Liaison intend to bring a proven technology platform to additional colleges and universities across the country," Ramsdell said. "Beyond that, our hope is to deliver GEM-specific research, increased thought leadership, and expanded professional development opportunities to our NAGAP members."

About Liaison International
Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher education institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

About NAGAP
NAGAP, The Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, is the only professional organization dedicated to the concerns of individuals working in the graduate enrollment management environment. NAGAP strives to promote excellence and collaboration through education, research, and professional development, serving its members as they advance the art and science of graduate enrollment management.

Media Contact:

Stephen Taylor, managing director, BusinessCAS
Email: staylor@liaisonedu.com

SOURCE Liaison International

