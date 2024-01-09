Liaison Launches Expanded Transfer Planner to Help California State University Streamline Higher Education Paths for Community College Transfers

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, an educational technology company that supports higher education enrollment, marketing, admissions, and student success on more than 1,200 campuses, announced the expansion of its Transfer Planner platform to support all community college students in the state of California. Developed as part of a joint initiative with the California State University system, this targeted solution increases access and student success among community college students seeking to advance their education.

Continue Reading
Afternoon aerial view of California State University Northridge campus architecture in the San Fernando Valley.
More than 40% of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from the state's large community college network. The Transfer Planner not only simplifies and centralizes the process, but also allows students to track progress throughout their academic journeys. The initiative began in 2021 in response to the CSU's ongoing commitment to closing equity gaps.

Liaison's enhanced feature set allows students to: 

  • Enter college courses and monitor their progress toward transfer, including transfer units earned and transfer GPA.
  • Track courses and standardized tests that meet general education requirements.
  • Follow transfer programs and share their information with CSU campuses.

The enhancements also enable the CSU to forecast and monitor transfer students' progress, as well as connect with community college students for counseling purposes.

"The California State University's commitment to a better transfer experience sets a benchmark for state systems," George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison, said. "Liaison is extremely proud of our collaboration with the CSU system to accelerate and streamline the transfer process. It reflects our continued commitment to supporting state systems and community colleges and democratizing education for brighter futures, one student at a time."

Assistant vice chancellor for strategic enrollment management at the CSU, Dr. April Grommo, said, "The CSU is excited to launch the next phase of the CSU Transfer Planner designed to support all California community college students on the pathway to achieving a CSU bachelor's degree. This critical work has been made possible by our continued partnership with the Liaison team."

Leveraging the expanded feature set of Liaison's Transfer Planner platform, the CSU is empowering community college students to navigate their academic paths with greater ease, seize opportunities for academic growth, and pursue their dreams of higher education. 

About Liaison
Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher ed institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

