Liaison Names Hayley Wolf as Vice President of Sales

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, an educational technology company that supports higher education enrollment, marketing, admissions, and student success on more than 1,200 campuses, announced the promotion of Hayley Wolf to the position of vice president of sales. In this role, Wolf will be responsible for driving revenue growth in alignment with Liaison's go-to-market strategy and lead all aspects of sales operations to ensure Liaison meets its sales targets.

Continue Reading
Hayley Wolf, Vice President of Sales at Liaison
"Hayley's experience, passion, and demonstrated knowledge, coupled with the emphasis she places on our customers' satisfaction, makes her an ideal fit for this role," Chief Growth Officer Sarah Coen said. "I am extremely confident in her abilities and anticipate significant growth in our key focus areas under her leadership."

Wolf, who joined Liaison through the company's acquisition of TargetX in 2018, previously served as the regional vice president for Liaison's western region and international markets. Her appointment follows the retirement of Michael O'Connor, marking his departure after 10 years with the company.

"Stepping into this role as the vice president of sales, I'm excited to lead our exceptional team as we continue our journey of growth and success," Wolf said. "The customer-centric sales approach that Mike helped to build will remain at the forefront of my vision as we strive to provide even greater value to support access in higher education."

Wolf's appointment was effective Jan. 1, 2024.

About Liaison
Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison assists higher ed institutions and students in making informed enrollment decisions. Our vision of fostering a more educated world fuels our passion for expanding access, simplifying experiences, and empowering decision makers. With over 30 years of experience, we've served over 1,200 campuses and supported 40,000 programs globally, empowering individuals, partnering with institutions, and strengthening communities in the pursuit of knowledge and success.

